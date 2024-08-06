1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “After holding a negative EUR view for more than a week, we turned positive yesterday (05 Aug, spot at 1.0905), indicating that ‘there is a chance for EUR to advance further.’ We also indicated that ‘if it can break above 1.0950, it could trigger a rapid rise to 1.1000.’ While our view was not wrong, the rapid manner in which the price action developed was surprising. EUR broke above both 1.0950 and 1.1000 in London trade before pulling back from a high of 1.1008. We will continue to view EUR positively as long as 1.0855 (‘strong support’ level was at 1.0820) is not breached. That said, the 1.1010 level is solid resistance level now. EUR has to surpass this level before further advance to 1.1070 can be expected.”

24-HOUR VIEW: “We indicated yesterday that EUR ‘could continue to rise, but it is unlikely to break last month’s high near 1.0950.’ Our view of EUR rising was correct, but we did not anticipate the strong advance that reached a high of 1.1008. EUR pulled back from the high, closing on a strong note at 1.0952 (+0.40%). Conditions are overbought, but today, provided that EUR remains above 1.0910 (minor support is at 1.0930), EUR could retest the 1.1010 level before another pullback is likely.”

Provided that the Euro (EUR) remains above 1.0910, it could retest the 1.1010 level before another pullback is likely. EUR is still positive, but it has to surpass 1.1010 before further advance to 1.1070 can be expected, UOB Group FX strategists Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.