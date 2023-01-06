- EUR/USD keeps the trade around the 1.0500 level on Friday.
- US Non-farm Payrolls came in on the strong side in December.
- The jobless rate ticked lower to 3.5%, bettering consensus.
EUR/USD remains on the defensive near the 1.0500 neighbourhood in the wake of the release of US NFP on Friday.
EUR/USD trims losses post-NFP
EUR/USD saw its downside curtailed after the US economy created 223K jobs during December, leaving behind previous estimates for a gain of 200K jobs. Furthermore, the November reading was revised down to 256K (from 263K).
Additional results showed the Unemployment Rate deflating to 3.5% and the key Average Hourly Earnings – a proxy for inflation via wages – increasing at a monthly 0.3% and 4.6% over the last twelve months. Finally, the Participation Rate improved slightly to 62.3% (from 62.2%).
Later in the NA session, the focus of attention should gyrate to the release of Factory Orders and the ISM Non-Manufacturing seconded by speeches by FOMC’s Bostic, Cook and Barkin.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD faces some heightened downside near the 1.0500 mark or multi-week lows.
Looking at the broader scenario, the shared currency is expected to closely follow dollar dynamics, the impact of the energy crisis on the region and the Fed-ECB divergence.
Back to the euro area, the increasing speculation of a potential recession in the bloc emerges as an important domestic headwind facing the euro in the short-term horizon.
Key events in the euro area this week: Germany Retail Sales, EMU Flash Inflation Rate, EMU Retail Sales.
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation of the ECB hiking cycle vs. increasing recession risks. Impact of the war in Ukraine and the protracted energy crisis on the region’s growth prospects and inflation outlook. Risks of inflation becoming entrenched.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, the pair is losing 0.16% at 1.0504, and the breach of 1.0496 (monthly low January 6) would target 1.0443 (weekly low December 7) en route to 1.0311 (200-day SMA). On the other hand, the next up barrier emerges at 1.0713 (weekly high December 30) ahead of 1.0736 (monthly high December 15) and finally 1.0773 (monthly high June 27).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
