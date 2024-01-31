EUR may be biased to the downside unless the Fed takes a more dovish stance – OCBC

EUR/USD continues to drift a touch lower. Economists at OCBC Bank analyze the pair’s outlook.
Market bets have shifted in favour of an earlier cut in April
Market bets have shifted in favour of an earlier cut in April (more than 80% priced vs. <20% probability a week ago).
The risk of an earlier ECB cut and still contractionary PMI readings in Europe suggest that EUR may be biased to the downside for now unless the Fed takes a more dovish stance at the upcoming FOMC.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps losses below 1.0850 ahead of German inflation data
EUR/USD is holding losses below 1.0850 in the European session on Wednesday. The pair is suffering due to the resurgent US Dollar demand, as March rate cut hopes fade ahead of the Fed policy announcements. German inflation data is coming up next.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.2700, Fed decision looms
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700, consolidating losses in European trading on Wednesday. A tepid risk sentiment is fuelling the safe-haven demand for the US Dollar, undermining the pair ahead of the all-important Fed policy decision.
Gold price attracts some haven flow, stronger USD cap gains ahead of Fed decision
Gold price (XAU/USD) attracts some dip-buying during the early part of the European session on Wednesday and turns positive for the third successive day, though any meaningful upside still seems elusive.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Here’s what needs to happen for BTC to hit $50,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price shot up 3% on Monday but has since undone most of the gains and currently trades around $42,762. But a few things need to happen before BTC shows its bullish hand and resumes the uptrend.
It could be a hair-raising wicked Wednesday, so buckle in
Wednesday presents a busy session. While the Fed is not anticipated to endorse a rate cut in March, the primary question surrounds whether such early rate cut discussions are being entertained.