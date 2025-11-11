TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Targets fresh record highs near 179.00 as bullish bias prevails

  • EUR/JPY tests the immediate barrier at the crucial level of 178.50.
  • The 14-day Relative Strength Index holds above the 50 level, reinforcing the bullish bias.
  • The primary support lies at the psychological level of 178.00.
EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Targets fresh record highs near 179.00 as bullish bias prevails
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

EUR/JPY extends its gains for the third consecutive session, trading around 178.40 during the European hours on Tuesday. The currency cross shows strong short-term momentum, trading above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Moreover, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains above 50, signaling a strengthening bullish bias.

On the upside, the EUR/JPY cross tests the crucial level of 178.50, followed by the all-time high of 178.82, reached on October 30, near the psychological level of 179.00. Further advances above this confluence resistance area would open the doors for the currency cross to explore the region around the psychological level of 180.00.

The immediate support lies at the psychological level of 178.00, followed by the nine-day EMA at 177.55. A break below the latter would weaken the short-term price momentum and prompt the EUR/JPY cross to test the ascending trendline around 176.50, followed by the 50-day EMA at 175.51.

Further declines below the 50-day EMA would dampen the medium-term price momentum and cause the emergence of the bearish bias and put downward pressure on the EUR/JPY cross to navigate the region around the two-month low of 172.14, which was recorded on September 9.

EUR/JPY: Daily Chart

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.04%0.41%0.19%0.10%0.27%0.02%-0.14%
EUR-0.04%0.37%0.14%0.06%0.23%-0.01%-0.18%
GBP-0.41%-0.37%-0.22%-0.30%-0.17%-0.39%-0.54%
JPY-0.19%-0.14%0.22%-0.09%0.08%-0.18%-0.33%
CAD-0.10%-0.06%0.30%0.09%0.17%-0.09%-0.24%
AUD-0.27%-0.23%0.17%-0.08%-0.17%-0.24%-0.46%
NZD-0.02%0.00%0.39%0.18%0.09%0.24%-0.16%
CHF0.14%0.18%0.54%0.33%0.24%0.46%0.16%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.1600, awaits Fed commentary

EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.1600, awaits Fed commentary

EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below 1.1600 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. Markets await the US House vote on the stopgap funding bill that will end the government shutdown. Meanwhile, investors will pay close attention to comments from Fed policymakers.

GBP/USD trims most of its intraday losses, advances beyond 1.3100

GBP/USD trims most of its intraday losses, advances beyond 1.3100

GBP/USD trades in the 1.3130 region in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar declines ahead of definitions about the US government shutdown. Market participants anticipate the largest shutdown in the country’s history is close to an end after the Senate agreed on a funding bill.

Gold extends rally past $4,200 amid US government reopening hopes

Gold extends rally past $4,200 amid US government reopening hopes

Gold accelerated its advance after Wall Street open, approaching the $4,200 mark in the American afternoon. The US Dollar remains pressured amid hopes of a US federal government reopening. The House of Representatives will vote on a funding bill later in the day.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP poised for recovery as BTC ETF inflows return 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP poised for recovery as BTC ETF inflows return 

Bitcoin rises in tandem with other crypto majors and is trading above $104,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also edging higher, hovering above $3,400 and $2.40, respectively.

US government hopes boost risk, as bond market may not prop up Starmer

US government hopes boost risk, as bond market may not prop up Starmer

As we move through the European trading session on Wednesday, there is residual optimism in the market that continues to boost risk sentiment. European indices are having another strong day, although the FTSE 100 is bucking this trend and is posting a small loss.

Sui reclaims $2.00 despite DeFI TVL logging 15% drop

Sui reclaims $2.00 despite DeFI TVL logging 15% drop

Sui (SUI) is rising in tandem with the cryptocurrency market, trading above $2.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The bullish wave behind Sui's 3.5% increase followed a correction that erased gains from $2.20 to $1.98 the previous day.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers