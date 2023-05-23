EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Initial barrier emerges at 150.00

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
Share:
  • EUR/JPY retests once again the key barrier around 150.00.
  • Further up emerges the 2023 high around 151.60.

EUR/JPY comes under fresh downside pressure soon after hitting the 150.00 region on Tuesday.

A convincing breakout of the key round level at 150.00 could encourage the cross to dispute the 2023 top at 151.61 (May 2) in the short-term horizon.

So far, further upside looks favoured while the cross trades above the 200-day SMA, today at 143.43.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 149.27
Today Daily Change 88
Today Daily Change % -0.40
Today daily open 149.87
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 148.55
Daily SMA50 145.98
Daily SMA100 143.99
Daily SMA200 143.4
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 149.93
Previous Daily Low 148.84
Previous Weekly High 149.8
Previous Weekly Low 147.22
Previous Monthly High 150.44
Previous Monthly Low 142.55
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 149.51
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 149.25
Daily Pivot Point S1 149.16
Daily Pivot Point S2 148.46
Daily Pivot Point S3 148.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 150.25
Daily Pivot Point R2 150.63
Daily Pivot Point R3 151.34

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends slide below 1.0800 ahead of US data

EUR/USD extends slide below 1.0800 ahead of US data

EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades in negative territory below 1.0800 on Tuesday. Ahead of S&P Global PMI and New Home Sales data from the US, the cautious market stance helps the US Dollar gather strength and weighs on the pair.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hits fresh monthly low below 1.2400

GBP/USD hits fresh monthly low below 1.2400

GBP/USD is extending losses below 1.2400, hitting fresh monthly lows after the UK Preliminary business PMI data disappointed in May. BoE Governor Bailey's cautious comments on the policy outlook puts additional weight on Pound Sterling ahead of key US data.

GBP/USD News

Gold stays deep in red $1,960 as US yields push higher

Gold stays deep in red $1,960 as US yields push higher

Gold price remains under bearish pressure and trades below $1,960 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield extends the rally into an eighth straight day and holds comfortably above 3.7%, not allowing XAU/USD to stage a rebound.

Gold News

Here is what ApeCoin price uphill battle looks like for APE holders

Here is what ApeCoin price uphill battle looks like for APE holders

ApeCoin (APE) price shows initiative to rally, but its path is a tough one due to the presence of multiple blockades. Even if APE manages to overcome the immediate hurdles, bulls need to work overtime to scale old highs.

Read more

ZM Stock Earnings: Enterprise sales rise 13%, while Online segment declines

ZM Stock Earnings: Enterprise sales rise 13%, while Online segment declines

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) reported fiscal first quarter earnings that beat Wall Street analysts’ average by 17%, while revenue came about 3% above the consensus forecast.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures