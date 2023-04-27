- EUR/JPY is set to finish the week with minimal gains of 0.18%.
- EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Trades sideways, with buyers unable to crack 148.00, which, once broken, could pave the way for further upside.
The EUR/JPY prints back-to-back positive sessions but stays at around 147.62, almost unchanged, as Thursday’s price action formed a doji. Once the EUR/JPY reached a multi-year high at around 148.63, it was followed by a mean reversion move, ahead of the BoJ’s monetary policy decision, later in the day. At the time of writing, the EUR/JPY is trading at 147.64, gains 0.03%, as the Asian session starts.
EUR/JPY Price Action
From a daily chart perspective, price action looks headed upward. However, sellers stepped in as the RSI indicator exited from overbought conditions, dragging the EUR/JPY’s price toward its weekly low of 146.28. Since then, the EUR/JPY reclaimed 147.00, though the pair is trading sideways within the 147.10-90s area.
Near-term, the EUR/JPY 4-hour chart suggests the pair is consolidating at around the 50 and 20-EMAs. After dropping to its weekly low, the EUR/JPY recovered some ground and aimed toward 147.49, clearing the 50 and 20-EMA. Since then, the EUR/JPY has faced solid resistance at around 147.90-147.99, unable to reclaim 148.00. If EUR/JPY cannot crack 148.00, expect further downside, with the pair testing support at the confluence of the 50-EMA and the S1 pivot at 147.16-24, followed by the S2 pivot at 146.72. additional downside risks are expected at 146.47, followed by the S3 pivot at146.31.
EUR/JPY 4-Hour Chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|147.62
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|147.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|145.9
|Daily SMA50
|144.27
|Daily SMA100
|142.9
|Daily SMA200
|142.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|147.92
|Previous Daily Low
|146.46
|Previous Weekly High
|147.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|146.4
|Previous Monthly High
|145.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.83
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|147.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|147.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|146.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|145.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|145.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|148.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|148.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|149.65
