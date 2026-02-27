TRENDING:
EUR/JPY pressured lower by Yen strength, softer German inflation

  • EUR/JPY trades in negative territory for a second consecutive day, supported by a firmer Japanese Yen.
  • Tokyo inflation prints mixed figures in February, with broader core measures slowing.
  • German inflation came in below expectations in February.
Ghiles Guezout

EUR/JPY trades around 184.00 on Friday at the time of writing, down 0.10% on the day, marking a second straight decline. The cross is pressured by a strengthening Japanese Yen (JPY) following the release of mixed inflation data from Tokyo.

Tokyo’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 1.6% YoY in February, compared with 1.5% previously. The index excluding fresh food increased 1.8% YoY, above expectations of 1.7%, but down from 2% in the prior month. Meanwhile, the measure excluding both fresh food and energy slowed to 1.8% YoY from 2%. This broader gauge therefore falls below the Bank of Japan (BoJ) 2% target for the first time since 2024.

Despite the partial slowdown, price pressures remain elevated by historical standards, sustaining expectations of gradual monetary tightening. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated that interest rates will continue to rise if economic and inflation projections materialize. Board member Hajime Takata also stressed that further hikes should proceed gradually. These remarks maintain a supportive backdrop for the Japanese Yen and limit the pair’s rebound potential.

On the European side, the German's Consumer Price Index rose 0.2% MoM, below the 0.5% expected and slightly above the previous 0.1% increase. On a yearly basis, the CPI slowed to 1.9%, missing expectations of 2% and down from 2.1% previously.

The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), the European Central Bank’s (ECB) preferred gauge, increased 0.4% MoM, below the 0.5% forecast but rebounding from -0.1% in January. On an annual basis, the HICP eased to 2%, compared with 2.1% previously and below expectations of 2.1%.

The softer-than-expected inflation readings may strengthen expectations of further monetary easing by the ECB, potentially weighing on the Euro (EUR). However, ECB President Christine Lagarde recently told the European Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs that inflation is on track to stabilize around the 2% target over the medium term. She reiterates that interest rate decisions will remain data-dependent and taken on a meeting-by-meeting basis.

In this context, the short-term direction of EUR/JPY largely depends on the expected monetary policy divergence between the BoJ and the ECB, as well as on overall market risk sentiment.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.01%0.16%-0.11%-0.05%0.10%0.12%-0.24%
EUR-0.01%0.15%-0.17%-0.06%0.08%0.10%-0.25%
GBP-0.16%-0.15%-0.29%-0.21%-0.08%-0.05%-0.40%
JPY0.11%0.17%0.29%0.10%0.23%0.24%-0.12%
CAD0.05%0.06%0.21%-0.10%0.14%0.15%-0.20%
AUD-0.10%-0.08%0.08%-0.23%-0.14%0.02%-0.35%
NZD-0.12%-0.10%0.05%-0.24%-0.15%-0.02%-0.36%
CHF0.24%0.25%0.40%0.12%0.20%0.35%0.36%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
