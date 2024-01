EUR/JPY discovers resistance near 161.00 as ECB Lagarde sees rate cuts in summer

On the Japanese Yen front, investors await the National Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for December, which will be published on Friday. Price pressures are expected to remain above 2% but are not expected to move needle in favour of an early exit from the ultra-dovish interest rate policy. Earthquake in Japan, easing inflation in Tokyo and bleak wage growth would restrict the BoJ for unwinding the expansionary monetary policy.

Meanwhile, uncertainty over Middle East tensions have deepened upside risks to energy prices. Iran-backed Houthi group has threatened to retaliate for airstrikes by the US military on their bases in Yemen. Houthi rebels are expected to disrupt the commercial shipments through Red Sea, which could lead to a sharp increase in the oil prices. This can accelerate price pressures in the Eurozone and could delay potential rate cuts.

ECB Lagarde refrained herself from announcing a victory over inflation as she believes that price pressures are far from the required rate of 2%. But added that collective wage agreements, which will release after late spring, will provide an idea where households’ income is going. ECB policymakers have been emphasizing on maintaining a restrictive interest rate stance, stating that it is too early to announce rate cuts.

The EUR/JPY pair has found an intermediate resistance near 161.00 in the European session. The asset has sensed nominal selling pressure as European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has signalled that the central bank could start the ‘rate-cut’ cycle in summer.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.