EUR/JPY clinches weekly tops beyond 130.00, looks to US data

- EUR/JPY moves higher and surpasses the 130.00 level.
- The Japanese yen remains offered and helps with the upside.
- US ISM Manufacturing, Initial Claims next on tap in the docket.
The persistent offered fashion around the Japanese yen keeps collaborating with the upside momentum in EUR/JPY on Thursday.
EUR/JPY in weekly peaks, looks to data
EUR/JPY advances for the third session in a row and manages well to return to the area above the psychological barrier at 130.00 the figure, always amidst the continuous selling bias surrounding the Japanese currency.
The yen remains on the back footing despite yields of the US 10-year reference now appear to have stabilized in the lower end of the range around 1.71%, coming under some downside pressure after clinching levels last seen over a year ago near 1.80% earlier in the week.
In the euro docket, the final manufacturing PMI in Germany and the euro area came in at 66.6 and 62.5, respectively, for the month of March, confirming once again the high morale in the sector. Early in the Asian trading hours, Japan’s Tankan Large Manufacturers Index improved to 5 in Q1 and the Tankan Large Non-Manufacturers Index bettered to -1 in the same period.
In the US data space, the Challenger Job Cuts dropped to 30.603K in March, shrinking more than 86% from a year earlier. Later in the NA session, the ISM Manufacturing will take centre stage seconded by Initial Claims and the final March Manufacturing PMI.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is gaining 0.18% at 130.05 and faces the next hurdle at 130.66 (2021 high Mar.18) seconded by 131.00 (psychological level) and then 131.98 (2018 high Jul.17). On the other hand, a drop below 128.29 (weekly low Mar.24) would expose 128.20 (50-day SMA) and finally 126.89 (100-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles under 1.1750 on dollar strength, Europe's covid concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1750 as investors worry about France's new lockdown, joining additional restrictions in the old continent. Markets are shrugging off US President Biden's well-telegraphed infrastructure and tax plan. PMIs are eyed.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 on market calm, upbeat UK PMI
GBP/USD has turned upward as the UK Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 58.9 in the final read for March and as markets calm. after President Biden presented his infrastructure spending plan. US jobless claims and the ISM Manufacturing PMI are eyed.
XAU/USD needs to recapture 200-HMA at $1721 to unleash further upside
Gold looks to extend the recovery momentum beyond 200-HMA. Bull flag breakout on the 1H chart suggests more gains ahead. Overbought RSI conditions remain a cause for concern for XAU bulls.
Cardano achieves “block production decentralization” as ADA price eyes 40% liftoff
Cardano blockchain takes a giant leap as block production gets successfully decentralized. ADA price could get a massive boost from this and continue its uptrend. A blockchain development and research company, IOHK, announced late Wednesday that Cardano’s block production was fully decentralized.
XPeng announces record Q1 deliveries, NIO also delivers
XPeng announces record Q1 2021 deliveries on Thursday. XPeng shares jump sharply after release. NIO also releases record electric vehicle deliveries.