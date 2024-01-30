EUR/GBP surges after Eurozone GDP data, bears take a breather

- The EUR/GBP secured a 0.50% rally to rest at 0.8565.
- The Eurozone’s Q4 GDP data came in better than expected.
- Signs of bearish exhaustion are seen on the daily chart.
On Tuesday's session, the EUR/GBP was witnessed at 0.8565, exhibiting a 0.50% rally. The daily chart reflects a neutral to bullish outlook with bears taking a breather after driving prices to multi-month lows. All eyes are on the Bank of England (BoE) decision on Thursday as monetary policy divergences with the European Central Bank (ECB) are the one who pushed the cross lower in the last sessions.
In Q4 2023, the Eurozone economy measured by the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) stagnated but slightly outperformed market expectations which seemed to have given the EUR a lift. As stated by Eurostat, investment spending slowed, largely due to surged interest rates leading to reduced loan demand. On Wednesday, inflation figures from January are due and may generate further volatility on the pair as it might affect the expectations on the next ECB decisions.
EUR/GBP levels to watch
The daily chart, suggests that the bears ran out of steam. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a positive incline, albeit still within the negative territory, hinting at a decrease in downward momentum. This, coupled with the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) displaying a reduction of red bars, further strengthens the view that the selling pressure may be lessening. However, the pair's positioning below the 20, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), relays the message that in the grand scheme, bearish momentum remains the dominant force. The recent push to multi-month lows by the bears signifies they are still commanding the market, and that they are currently taking a respite.
Inspecting the shorter four-hour chart, there's a noticeable uptick in buying force. This is evident by the RSI nearing the overbought zone, signifying an increased bullish momentum. The MACD also dovetails with this sentiment as the number of red bars is tapering, suggesting a subsiding in selling forces.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8558
|Today Daily Change
|0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42
|Today daily open
|0.8522
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8586
|Daily SMA50
|0.8617
|Daily SMA100
|0.8648
|Daily SMA200
|0.8634
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8545
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8513
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8584
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8521
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8715
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8549
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8526
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8533
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8508
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8495
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8477
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.854
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8558
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8572
EUR/GBP daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in daily range above 1.0800 after US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight channel above 1.0800 on Tuesday as investors refrain from taking large positions. The data from the US showed that there were 9.02 million job openings in December and the consumer sentiment continued to improve in January.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2650 as mood sours
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory near 1.2650 in the American session on Tuesday. The cautious market stance helps the USD stay resilient against its rivals after mixed data releases and weighs on the pair ahead of the Fed and BoE meetings.
Gold pulls away from two-week highs, holds above $2,030
Gold price turned south and declined below $2,040 after setting a fresh two-week high near $2,050 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered toward 4.1% after US data and caused XAU/USD to erase a large portion of its daily gains.
Bitcoin eyes comeback to $45,000 as buying power returns to exchanges
Bitcoin supply on exchanges has been on a consistent decline since the ETF approvals, driving an increase in stablecoin supply. Higher stablecoin supply signals an increase in buying power, supporting the thesis that the bull cycle still has legs.
Eurozone narrowly avoids recession
The eurozone managed to narrowly escape a recession in the fourth quarter, with this morning’s surprisingly strong Spanish reading of 0.6% helping to prop up the region.