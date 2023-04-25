EUR/GBP prints four-day uptrend near 0.8850 despite ECB policymakers’ cautious optimism

- EUR/GBP grinds near intraday high, up for the fourth consecutive day.
- Hawkish ECB talks, upbeat Eurozone Treasury bond yields favor pair buyers.
- Mixed UK data, BoEspeak and political jitters prod Sterling buyers.
- Eurozone Q1 GDP is the key for fresh impulse amid light calendar in Britain.
EUR/GBP buyers keep the reins for the fourth day in a row, mildly bid near 0.8855 heading into Tuesday’s London open. In doing so, the cross-currency pair benefits from the broad-based Euro strength, as well as take clues from the comparatively downbeat UK catalyst, amid slightly hawkish European Central Bank (ECB) officials.
Recently, ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane mentioned that the current data suggest we have to raise interest rates again at the upcoming meeting. The policymaker also added, “Beyond May 4 meeting, further rate hikes will depend on data.”
On Monday, European Central Bank’s (ECB) Governing Council member Pierre Wunsch said in the interview with the Financial Times (FT) that the central bank will continue raising interest rates until wage growth slows. On the same line, ECB Governing Council member and Bank of France head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Monday that the central banks’ core mandate worldwide is price stability and climate change already affects the level of prices and activity. Further, ECB executive board member, Fabio Panetta, said “Geopolitics risk persistent inflation volatility.” These statements are in line with the latest comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde who said there is still “some way to go” before the ECB finishes hiking interest rates.
On the other hand, “BoE must stop the risk of high inflation becoming embedded in the economy,” said Bank of England (BoE) Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden in an interview with The Times on Friday. The policymaker also added that there were still signs of stubbornly high inflation while mentioning that there was a greater risk of the BoE doing too little rather than too much.
It’s worth noting that the recent statistics from the UK and the Eurozone have been quite mixed with the British data lagging on the activity front than those from the old continent.
Amid these plays, the Eurozone and German Treasury bond yields remain firmer for the third consecutive day while those for the UK’s bonds ease of late.
Moving on, a light calendar in Eurozone and the UK may restrict immediate EUR/GBP moves but the comparatively more hawkish comments from the ECB policymakers and upbeat EU data keeps the pair buyers hopeful.
Technical analysis
Although the EUR/GBP bulls are gathering strength of late, a six-week-old horizontal resistance near 0.8865 appears a tough nut to crack for them.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8855
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|0.8847
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8802
|Daily SMA50
|0.882
|Daily SMA100
|0.8805
|Daily SMA200
|0.8716
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8859
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8825
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8864
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8792
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8925
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8718
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8846
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8838
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8828
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.881
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8794
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8862
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8878
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8896
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1000 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is easing toward 1.1000 in the European session, having failed to sustain above 1.1050. The pair is heading south, as the US Dollar finds its feet amid a cautious market mood. Investors weigh ECB-speak, US consumer data and tech earnings ahead.
GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.2500 amid risk aversion
GBP/USD is dropping toward 1.2450 in early Europe. Cable is sensing selling pressure as the US Dollar is attempting a minor pullback following Monday's sell-of. Risk sentiment remains in a weaker spot, supporting the US Dollar rebound. Focus on US data, tech earnings.
Gold clings to recovery gains below $2,000 amid weaker Treasury yields
Gold price is consolidating the rebound below $2,000, helped by the sustained selling in the US Treasury bond yields amid risk-off markets. The upside in the Gold price, however, remains capped by the renewed uptick in the US Dollar across the board.
Bitcoin price eyes retest of $30,000 as bulls reveal their hands
Bitcoin price shows a bullish setup in formation, hinting at an optimistic start to the week. If this technical formation plays out, BTC could be due for a quick recovery rally that could retest a key psychological level.
US Consumer Confidence Preview: Recession hints likely to keep the USD under pressure Premium
The United States will publish the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index, expected to remain steady in April, foreseen at 104.1 from 104.2 in March.