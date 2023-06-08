EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Volatility contraction deepens as ECB-BoE policy divergence to remain steady

- EUR/GBP is trading sideways as investors have sidelined ahead of the BoE-ECB policy.
- Broadly, the asset has delivered a breakout of the Falling Channel chart pattern.
- The RSI (14) has shifted its broader trading range from 20.00-60.00 to the bullish range of 40.00-80.00.
The EUR/GBP pair has remained inside the woods around 0.8600 as investors have sidelined ahead of the interest rate decisions by the Bank of England (BoE) and the European Central Bank (ECB). Considering the fact that inflation in Eurozone and the United Kingdom is still stubborn despite the long practice of raising interest rates, the BoE and the ECB are expected to raise rates further.
The street is anticipating that both central banks will raise their current rates by 25 basis points (bps). This will push ECB’s policy rate to 4% while BoE’s financing rate would jump to 4.75%. An occurrence of the same will keep the ECB-BoE policy divergence steady in absolute terms.
EUR/GBP has delivered a breakout of the Falling Channel chart pattern formed on an hourly scale in which each pullback is considered as a selling opportunity by the market participants. A breakout of the aforementioned chart pattern warrants a bullish reversal.
The cross has climbed comfortably above the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.8600, which indicates that the short-term trend has turned positive.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted its broader trading range from the bearish range of 20.00-60.00 to the bullish range of 40.00-80.00. The momentum indicator is consistently taking support near 40.00.
Going forward, an upside move above the intraday high at 0.8614 will drive the asset toward June 05 high of 0.8636 and May 25 low at 0.8666.
In an alternate scenario, a downside move below June 01 low at 0.8568 would drag the cross toward a six-month low near 01 December 2022 low at 0.8547 followed by 12 August 2022 high at 0.8493.
EUR/GBP hourly chart
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.861
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|0.8602
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8662
|Daily SMA50
|0.8739
|Daily SMA100
|0.8786
|Daily SMA200
|0.8756
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8613
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8584
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8695
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8568
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8835
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8583
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8595
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8602
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8586
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.857
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8557
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8615
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8628
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8644
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains toward 1.0750 despite disappointing EU data
EUR/USD is stretching higher toward 1.0750, as bulls ignore dismal revisions to the Eurozone GDP and jobs data. The pair is benefiting from the ongoing decline in the US Dollar, despite positive US Treasury bond yields and tepid risk sentiment. Focus shifts to the US data.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.2500 as US Dollar extends losses
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.2500 in the European session. The pair capitalizes on the extended US Dollar weakness, despite a cautious market mood and higher US Treasury bond yields. The UK docket remains data-dry, as the focus shifts to the US data.
Gold rebounds to near $1,950 as investors divide about Fed’s policy
Gold price (XAU/USD) attempted a recovery after dropping to near $1,940.00. The precious metal has extended its rebound move to near $1,950.00 as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has dropped sharply.
Dogecoin price could rally 30% if DOGE history over the last six months is enough to go by
Dogecoin price has been trading within a fixed range over the last six months, taking seasonal leaps as volatility increased. With this accumulation pattern, the king of meme coins could be en route to complete the next bounce cycle.
Plenty of hawkishness to go around
We haven’t seen a lot in the way of volatility and price action this week, but what we have seen is a clear message coming from many central banks. That message is one of hawkishness.