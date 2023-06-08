EUR/GBP pierces 0.8600 from below on hawkish ECB bets, Eurozone GDP, Employment data eyed

- EUR/GBP grinds near intraday high during the first positive day in three.
- Markets pare fears of recession in the bloc amid mixed sentiment, political pessimism in the UK also propel EUR/GBP.
- Mixed signals about BoE rate hike contrast with ECB concerns to favor pair buyers.
- Revised prints of EU Q1 GDP, central bank comments eyed for clear directions ahead of next week’s ECB.
EUR/GBP snaps two-day losing streak as buyers prod the 0.8600 round figure, mildly bid around 0.8605 heading into Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the cross-currency pair takes clues from the recently firmer calls suggesting the European Central Bank’s (ECB) rate hikes versus the market’s indecision about the Bank of England’s (BoE) next move, considering the latest hints surrounding the UK.
On Wednesday, Germany’s Industrial Production (IP) improved to 0.3% MoM versus 0.6% market forecasts and -2.1% prior (revised) whereas the yearly growth figures ease to 1.6% from 2.3% (revised) previous readouts and 1.2% expected.
Considering the data, European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Isabelle Schnabel pushes back the recent dovish concerns by stating that the impact of our tighter monetary policy on inflation is expected to peak in 2024. However, ECB policymaker, Klaas Knot, said that prolonged monetary tightening might still lead to stress in financial markets, which in turn prod ECB hawks. The ECB Official also added, “Inflation expectations in markets seem optimistic.”
It’s worth noting that the UK’s Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) released a survey, funded by the global quant giant KPMG, earlier on Thursday saying that Britain's labor market cooled further in May as starting salaries for permanent staff rose at the weakest pace in over two years. As the recruiters involved in the survey are the ones being closely watched by the Bank of England (BoE) and hence the results appear more important for the EUR/GBP pair traders.
Alternatively, another poll of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) hints that the measure of new buyer inquiries rose to a net balance of -18, the least negative figure since -14 in May 2022, and up from -34 in April, per Reuters. On the same line, a fading optimism about UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s diplomatic US visit, mainly due to an absence of any major deal news, also favors the EUR/GBP buyers.
Looking ahead, the revised version of the Eurozone first quarter (Q1) 2023 Gross Domestic Product (GDP), expected to ease to 0.0% QoQ and 1.2% on YoY, will join the likely unimpressive Unemployment Change to entertain the intraday traders of the EUR/GBP.
Technical analysis
Unless providing a daily close beyond the previous support line from May 11, now immediate resistance around 0.8635, the EUR/GBP remains pressured towards the yearly low marked the last week around 0.8590.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8602
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|0.8602
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8662
|Daily SMA50
|0.8739
|Daily SMA100
|0.8786
|Daily SMA200
|0.8756
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8613
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8584
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8695
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8568
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8835
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8583
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8595
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8602
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8586
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.857
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8557
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8615
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8628
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8644
EUR/USD holds higher ground above 1.0700 ahead of EU data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0700, as bulls keep the reins for the second day on Thursday. The currency pair shrugs off looming economic concerns and upbeat US Treasury bond yields amid a broadly weaker US Dollar. EU data awaited.
GBP/USD advances above 1.2450 amid weaker US Dollar
GBP/USD is holding the upside above 1.2450 in the European morning. The pair capitalizes on renewed US Dollar weakness, despite a cautious market mood and higher US Treasury bond yields. The UK docket remains data-dry, as the focus shifts to the US data.
Gold drops sharply post failing to reclaim $1,950 as hawkish Fed bets rebound
Gold price has witnessed a steep fall after failing to kiss the crucial resistance of $1,950.00 in the European session. XAU/USD has attracted significant offers as the corrective move in the DXY seems concluded due to an improvement in odds for the continuation of the rate-hiking spell by the Fed.
Dogecoin price could rally 30% if DOGE history over the last six months is enough to go by
Dogecoin price has been trading within a fixed range over the last six months, taking seasonal leaps as volatility increased. With this accumulation pattern, the king of meme coins could be en route to complete the next bounce cycle.
Plenty of hawkishness to go around
We haven’t seen a lot in the way of volatility and price action this week, but what we have seen is a clear message coming from many central banks. That message is one of hawkishness.