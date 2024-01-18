EUR/GBP dips slightly as hawkish BoE bets weight

NEWS | | By Patricio Martín
Share:
  • The EUR/GBP has lost 0.20%, now trading near the 0.8560 level.
  • Sticky UK inflation boosts the strength of the pound as there likely won’t be cuts by the BoE in Q1.
  • Euro suffers a hit following ECB's dovish signals.

Hawkish bets on the Bank of England (BoE) are pressuring the EUR/GBP pair, trading at a round level of approximately 0.8560, resulting in losses in Thursday's session. Markets continue to digest Wednesday’s inflation figures from the UK and the European Central Bank (ECB) dovish signals..

On the ECB’s side, the market is discounting a dovish approach from the bank with the postponement of rate cuts until June amid a backdrop of limited fresh data. As for now, a rate cut by summer remains a viable scenario, and investors discount an overall 150 bps of easing in 2024.

On the other hand, expectations of the Bank of England (BoE) lowering interest rates in March have significantly dimmed, and investors foresee cuts as late as in Q2. That being said, investors are discounting 125 bps in 2024. This came in hand with data from the UK's Office of National Statistics, which highlighted stable labor demand coupled with sticky inflation figures. Moreover, in case the divergences between the ECB and the BOE widen, the Euro may suffer further losses against the Pound in the coming sessions.

On Wednesday, the ONS announced an unexpected growth in headline inflation, ticking up 0.4%, a reversal from a 0.2% contraction the previous month. Yearly CPI also raised eyebrows, moving to 4% against a prior reading of 3.9%, contrary to market predictions of a slowdown to 3.8%.

EUR/GBP levels to watch

The daily chart indicators reflect a dominant tendency favored by the selling momentum for the pair. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), with its negative slope and position in negative territory, indicates a bearish sentiment. This suggests that the sellers are in control, pushing the market towards a potential downtrend. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), with rising red bars, also accentuates this bearish outlook.

Adding to the bearish scenario, the pair remains beneath the 20,100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), on the larger context, illustrating a continued sellers' dominance on a broader scale. Any buyer-led recovery would require significant breakthroughs above these levels, to change this bearish trajectory.

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8563
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 0.8578
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8635
Daily SMA50 0.8646
Daily SMA100 0.8649
Daily SMA200 0.8645
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8618
Previous Daily Low 0.8568
Previous Weekly High 0.8621
Previous Weekly Low 0.8587
Previous Monthly High 0.8715
Previous Monthly Low 0.8549
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8587
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8599
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8558
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8538
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8507
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8608
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8639
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8659

 


EUR/GBP daily chart

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD flirts with the area of yearly lows in the mid-1.0800s

EUR/USD flirts with the area of yearly lows in the mid-1.0800s

EUR/USD remains under pressure and comes all the way down to revisit the 1.0850 region, or YTD lows, on the back of decent gains in the greenback.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD loses traction amidst Dollar’s recovery

GBP/USD loses traction amidst Dollar’s recovery

The persistent upside momentum in the greenback weighs on the risk complex and motivates GBP/USD to give away the early uptick to the 1.2700 neighbourhood.

GBP/USD News

Gold price bounces off, downside remains favored as Fed rate-cut bets ease

Gold price bounces off, downside remains favored as Fed rate-cut bets ease

Gold price (XAU/USD) has executed a short-term recovery move in the midst of a persistent downtrend. Gold price printed a fresh monthly low near the psychological support of $2,000 on Wednesday, then bounced. 

Gold News

DYDX Price Forecast: dYdX holders likely to witness 20% gains

DYDX Price Forecast: dYdX holders likely to witness 20% gains

DYDX price shows signs of rallying higher after the recent move that flipped a key hurdle into a support floor. This uptick in buying pressure is likely to attract more sidelined buyers, propelling DYDX higher.

Read more

Rate cut expectations get a hair cut

Rate cut expectations get a hair cut

Investors continue to come back to their senses and the latter involves trimming the interest rate cut expectations that went ahead of themselves over the past few months.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures