EU official: we don't expect progress on crunch issues next week

EU official: we don't expect progress on crunch issues next weekBy Haresh Menghani
Ahead of the next round of Brexit talks starting next week, EU spokesperson Winterstein spoke to reporters on Friday.
Key quotes:
Next week’s Brexit talks to be about clarification
UK must take responsibility for the impact that Breixt will have on Ireland
We don't expect progress on crunch issues next week
