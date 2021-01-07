ECB's Weidmann: ECB must ensure emergency tools don't turn permanent

Jens Weidmann, European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Bundesbank President, argued on Thursday that the ECB must ensure that emergency tools don't turn permanent.

This isn't the first time Weidmann voiced his concerns over the ECB's emergency tools. Back in December, Weidmann said the latest round of ECB bond purchases risks weakening the market's ability to discipline governments. "We must be careful that the emergency monetary policy measures do not become permanent," Weidmann said. "They must be scaled back after the crisis."

Market reaction

The shared currency showed no immediate reaction to these remarks. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was down 0.5% on a daily basis at 1.2264.