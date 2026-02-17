Dow Jones futures slip as risk aversion increases on AI concerns

Dow Jones futures inch lower 0.03% to around 49,550 during European hours on Tuesday. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures fall 0.16% and 0.48%, respectively, trading near 6,850 and 24,700 at the time of writing.

US index futures fall amid increased risk aversion, extending last week’s selloff driven by concerns over AI disruption across several industries. Software stocks led declines, as advanced AI tools such as Anthropic’s Claude Cowork heightened fears of structural pressure on traditional software business models. Semiconductor shares proved relatively resilient, supported by expectations that broader AI adoption will continue to drive demand for high-performance computing and advanced chips.

Market sentiment remains cautious ahead of the looming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes due on Wednesday. However, US equities may gain ground as softer January US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, along with stabilizing labor market figures, reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) may begin cutting rates later this year. According to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, markets now price in a 52.7% probability of a 25-basis-point rate reduction in June and 42.7% in July.

Traders will turn to a new wave of corporate earnings for direction, with results due from Walmart, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Booking Holdings later this week. On the data side, the Q4 Gross Domestic Product Annualized and the core Personal Consumption Expenditures - Price Index data are due on Friday for clearer signals on the policy outlook.