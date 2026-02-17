TRENDING:
Dow Jones futures slip as risk aversion increases on AI concerns

  • Dow Jones futures slide on heightened risk aversion, extending last week’s AI-driven selloff.
  • Software stocks dropped as Anthropic’s Claude Cowork fueled fears over traditional software models.
  • Market sentiment stays cautious ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC Meeting Minutes.
Akhtar Faruqui

Dow Jones futures inch lower 0.03% to around 49,550 during European hours on Tuesday. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures fall 0.16% and 0.48%, respectively, trading near 6,850 and 24,700 at the time of writing.

US index futures fall amid increased risk aversion, extending last week’s selloff driven by concerns over AI disruption across several industries. Software stocks led declines, as advanced AI tools such as Anthropic’s Claude Cowork heightened fears of structural pressure on traditional software business models. Semiconductor shares proved relatively resilient, supported by expectations that broader AI adoption will continue to drive demand for high-performance computing and advanced chips.

Market sentiment remains cautious ahead of the looming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes due on Wednesday. However, US equities may gain ground as softer January US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, along with stabilizing labor market figures, reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) may begin cutting rates later this year. According to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, markets now price in a 52.7% probability of a 25-basis-point rate reduction in June and 42.7% in July.

Traders will turn to a new wave of corporate earnings for direction, with results due from Walmart, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Booking Holdings later this week. On the data side, the Q4 Gross Domestic Product Annualized and the core Personal Consumption Expenditures - Price Index data are due on Friday for clearer signals on the policy outlook.

Dow Jones FAQs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.

Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.

Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.

There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
