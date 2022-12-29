As China re-opens its economy after three years of isolation notwithstanding the continued surge in COVID-19 cases, the rest of the world is bringing back restrictions on all arrivals from China.

According to CNN News, the US will require all travelers from China to show a negative Covid test result before flying to the country, effective from January 5.

Meanwhile, Italy announced that it will commence testing all arrivals from China for Covid and urges European Union countries to follow suit, after the 50% positive test rate on China flights in Milan.

The Chosun Ilbo, a South Korean daily, reported that Covid tests may be required for Chinese visitors to South Korea.

After denying any travel restriction to be imposed on visitors from China, the UK transport and home office officials said late Wednesday that they will consider on Thursday whether the UK should follow the US and other countries in imposing Covid restrictions on travelers flying in from China, per The Telegraph.

The Telegraph note: “Officials from the Department for Transport, Home Office and Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) are expected to assess today whether the UK should follow suit with six non-stop flights from China with 1,795 seats, due to arrive in the next seven days.”

These countries join Japan and India, who have already announced some restrictions earlier this week after China opened up its borders.

India’s Health Minister announced on Thursday that COVIDd-19 test will be made mandatory for flyers from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand from January 1.

Market reaction

Risk sentiment is tepid amid fresh concerns over the covid spread worldwide once again. The Asian equities track their Wall Street counterparts lower while the US S&P 500 futures trade modestly flat so far this Thursday.