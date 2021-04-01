Copper Price Analysis: Behemoth long position to approach a pain threshold – TDS

A behemoth billion-dollar copper long position has captured the market's attention. Daniel Ghali, Commodity Strategist at TD Securities, believes a pain point for copper market titans is nearing.
Billion-dollar copper traders feel the heat
“Emission cuts-driven supply angst is overblown, and metal reserve sales should dent supply risk. Instead, the behemoth longs are likely tied to reflation bets, surging inflation-hedging and a ballooning supercycle narrative.”
“With copper prices weakening in response to lackluster demand signals, billion-dollar traders are feeling some heat – prompting a liquidation of some 30% of the maximum position size to date. However, a less-frequently watched billion-dollar copper short has been providing support on the other side of the ledger. By taking advantage of weakening prices to cover, this position has helped keep prices range-bound.”
“Since mid-March, the spec shorts have covered some 52% of its size. With fewer bullets to cover, challenges to consensus long positioning will be increasingly hard to look past. And, with prices set to weaken, we could be nearing a pain threshold for the behemoth long position.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
