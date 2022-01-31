Cirrus Logic Earnings Preview: CRUS stock gaps up ahead of earnings report

CRUS shares up 3.3% on Monday ahead of earnings after the close.

Investors expect normalized EPS of $2.14.

Wall Street forecasts call for revenue of $509.3 million.

Cirrus Logic (CRUS) stock is upbeat on Monday ahead of 2022 fiscal third quarter earnings being reported after the market close. CRUS shares have rallied 3.3% to $88.10 at the start of the session. Both the company's solid track record for earnings beats and the NASDAQ Composite charging forward on Monday are contributing to the optimism.

Cirrus Logic Stock News: awaiting another earnings beat

Cirrus Logic has beaten EPS expectations 14 out of the past 15 quarters. For this quarter, which ended in December, analyst consensus has normalized earnings per share (EPS) coming in at $2.14 and revenue arriving at $509.3 million. Eight of 12 analysts have revised this quarter's forecasts higher, which is normally a good prediction of a company beating expectations. The consensus would mean a 1% gain on EPS YoY and a 5% gain for revenue.

The semiconductor known for making mixed-signal processors and audio hardware also rose more than 2% on Friday after Apple's earnings beat thrust the entire tech sector higher.

Investors will want to watch for how Cirrus' acquisition of Lion Semiconductor, first announced in July 2021, adds to top line growth. The company has said it expected about $60 million in revenue from the acquisition added to full-year fiscal 2022 sales. They will also watch for how the company is continuing to diversify outside its primary audio product segment.

On January 25, the company filed an 8-K that amends its severance agreement with executives in the case of a change in control of the company. Some observers see this as an omen of a possible sale or takeover in the offing.

CRUS key statistics

Market Cap $4.9 billion Price/Earnings 17 Price/Sales 3 Price/Book 3 Enterprise Value $4.6 billion Operating Margin 18% Profit Margin 16% 52-week high $99.35 52-week low $71.11 Short Interest 2% Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target Buy, $108.91

Cirrus Logic Stock Forecast: a gap up ahead of earnings is a good sign

Monday's gap up provides serious optimism to traders. CRUS stock closed at $85.25 on Friday, January 28, but opend at $87.17 on Monday. Monday's high of $88.10 appears to be providing resistance. If it can overpower the morning's high, then the next target is $89.43, the high from January 26 that served as both support and resistance on several occasions in the past two months. The 21-day moving average is also here, which makes it extra significant and may push it to act as strong resistance.

Above this level, the range high resistance between $95 and $96 comes into view.

It should be noted that the 9-day moving average crossed below the 21-day moving average on January 18. Typically, this is the sign of a short-term sell-off. Both $78 and $76 have acted as support in the past year and may once again if Q3 fiscal earnings and management's forecast fail to inspire confidence.

CRUS 1-day chart