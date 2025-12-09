China's Li holds meeting with IMF and World Bank chiefs – Xinhua
Chinese Premier Li Qiang said in a meeting with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank that Beijing will meet its annual economic target.
Market reaction
The impact of China's Li comments appears to be insignificant on the Australian Dollar (AUD), being a liquid proxy to the Chinese economy. AUD/USD trades 0.3% higher to near 0.6645 as of writing.
Australian Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.10%
|-0.17%
|0.08%
|-0.09%
|-0.29%
|-0.25%
|-0.13%
|EUR
|0.10%
|-0.08%
|0.16%
|0.01%
|-0.20%
|-0.15%
|-0.03%
|GBP
|0.17%
|0.08%
|0.25%
|0.09%
|-0.12%
|-0.07%
|0.04%
|JPY
|-0.08%
|-0.16%
|-0.25%
|-0.16%
|-0.37%
|-0.34%
|-0.21%
|CAD
|0.09%
|-0.01%
|-0.09%
|0.16%
|-0.21%
|-0.18%
|-0.05%
|AUD
|0.29%
|0.20%
|0.12%
|0.37%
|0.21%
|0.04%
|0.16%
|NZD
|0.25%
|0.15%
|0.07%
|0.34%
|0.18%
|-0.04%
|0.12%
|CHF
|0.13%
|0.03%
|-0.04%
|0.21%
|0.05%
|-0.16%
|-0.12%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
Author
Sagar Dua
FXStreet
