China’s CPI inflation drops to -0.2% YoY in October vs. -0.1% expected

China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) dropped 0.2% YoY in October after stagnating at 0% in September. The market consensus was for a decrease of 0.1%.
Chinese CPI inflation declined to 0.1% over the month in October versus the 0% figure seen in September and a fall of 0.1% estimated.
China’s Producer Price Index (PPI) dropped 2.6% YoY in October, as against a 2.5% decline in September. The data bettered expectations for a 2.7% decline in the reported period.
Market reaction
At the time of writing, AUD/USD has shrugged off mixed Chinese data releases, holding higher ground near 0.6415, up 0.19% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD regains traction toward 0.6450 despite mixed China's inflation data
AUD/USD is looking to extend the renewed upside toward 0.6450 in the Asian session on Thursday, The Aussie pair ignores the mixed Chinese inflation data, which showed that the country's CPI dropped more than expected in October while PPI outpaced estimates.
USD/JPY falls from 151.00 on weaker USD, hawkish BoJ's Summary of Opinions
USD/JPY is retreating from the 151.00 level in Asian trading on Thursday, undermined by renewed weakness in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields. Hawkish BoJ's Summary of Opinions lends some support to the Japanese Yen. Fed's Powell awaited.
Gold holds ground above $1,950 amid downbeat China CPI
Gold price maintains its position above $1,950, attempting to halt the losses during the Asian session on Thursday. The precious metal is experiencing a negative tone, potentially influenced by US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials resisting the notion of reducing interest rates.
Ripple Swell disappoints retail investors but brings good news to institutions as XRP price pulls back
XRP price has the potential of witnessing volatility down the road as Ripple's developer conference has begun as of this moment. While the event will only be held over two days, it is expected to have a significant impact on the altcoin.
Even on a wobbly day, S&P 500 notches eighth straight win
The US stock market showed a mixed performance on Wednesday, with investors primarily focused on the bond auction and corporate earnings reports amid a week of limited economic data releases.