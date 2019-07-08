China: There is a ‘ray of hope’ in US-China trade war after Trump-Xi G20 meeting - SCMP

At the Malaysia-China Outlook forum in Kuala Lumpur, Beijing’s ambassador to Malaysia Bai Tian said the recent meeting between the US President Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit offers a “ray of hope” for easing trade tensions, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports.

Key Quotes:

“We wish the US side would live up to its words and meet halfway with the Chinese side,”

“A mutually beneficial solution through dialogue and discussion would be achieved at last, which will bestow the global market with confidence and vitality,”

“The trade war, which has attracted worldwide attention, was started unilaterally by a certain country by building walls of tariffs,”

“It is a war between openness and isolation, between inclusiveness and exclusiveness, between win-win cooperation and zero-sum selfishness.”