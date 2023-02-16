China Finance Minister: Fiscal revenue, expenditure situation is still grim

China’s Finance Minister Liu Kun said in a statement on Thursday, the country’s fiscal revenue and expenditure situation is still grim.
Additional quotes
“2023 fiscal revenue will grow this year.”
“Though the growth rate will not be too high.”
Market reaction
AUD/USD is unfazed by the above 0.6900 following the above comments. The pair is currently trading at 0.6911, up 0.12% on the day.
