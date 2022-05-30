Wall Street expects ChargePoint to report adjusted EPS of $-0.18 on revenue of $76m.

ChargePoint stock is down over 32% year to date.

CHPT stock rallied 13.9% on Friday.

ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) stock has already adjusted higher ahead of its first quarter earnings call after market close this Tuesday, May 31. CHPT stock rallied 13.9% on Friday. Though the electric vehicle charging servicer remains down over 32% in 2022, the last five session saw CHPT rally 27%.

ChargePoint Stock Earnings: CHPT will benefit from positive revenue guidance

Wall Street expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.18 on revenue of $76.05 million. This should be easy enough since ChargePoint has been growing revenue at a steady clip and reported adjusted EPS of $-0.17 on $80.7 million during the recent Q4. Outlook, however, will determine what CHPT shares do in the aftermath.

ChargePoint offered up adjusted EPS in line with consensus in the fourth quarter. That was a welcome sign as the company missed analyst estimates the first prior four quarters it reported as a public company. CHPT has never once beaten EPS consensus but has beaten revenue forecasts every single time. This is enough of a pattern that traders are expecting this time around.

With analysts shooting for revenue in line with Q4, there is a strong possibility that ChargePoint serves up a win on such an unambitious figure. More importantly, investors will look to see how CHPT's revenue growth rate evolves. In the fourth quarter, it was growing at 90%. Management's guidance on further growth for the rest of the year is key to determining how CHPT shares will trend for the latter half of the year. Management already increased its outlook for the current fiscal year (FY23) from $240 million to between $450 million and $500 million, so revenue that tops $100 million would not surprise us, although it might surprise this pessimistic market. ChargePoints has received six downward revenue and EPS revisions over the past 90 days.

ChargePoint already has the largest independent charging network in the world, boasting 30,000 charging stations in the US alone. With the US federal government spending $3 billion on the EV manufacturing sector, as well as charging infrastructure, shareholders are waiting to hear how this giant stream of funding will help ChargePoint's business.

ChargePoint Stock Forecast: Expect rally to $17.50

From the weekly chart below, it seems clear that CHPT stock has been in a descending price channel wedge for the past year. At its current trajectory, CHPT looks to have made a new low on the week of May 9 and is now in a short-term uptrend where we think it will top out near $17.50. This is the descending overhead trend line. On its way there, expect ChargePoint stock to encounter resistance between $14 and $14.43, the respective 9-day and 20-day moving averages.

If CHPT share price can close above here on the weekly chart, then the rally would likely continue. If the top line continues to act as resistance, however, then expect CHPT stock to search for support at the bottom trend line around $7.50.

CHPT weekly chart