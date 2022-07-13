Canoo has signed an agreement to build 4,500 delivery vehicles for Walmart.

GOEV stock shoots up 53% on Tuesday.

Shares are up another +8% in Wednesday premarket.

Canoo (GOEV) stock has not stopped climbing on Wednesday morning before the market opens after its illustrious 53.2% salvo on Tuesday. Another 8.5% has been added in Wednesday's premarket, and the share price is now $3.94 at the time of writing. Left for dead after many EV vehicle startups began to look way overpriced as the Fed began raising rates and losing 87% of its value, GOEV rebounded more than 100% over the past six sessions.

Also read: Tesla Stock Deep Dive: Price target at $400 on China headwinds, margin compression, lower deliveries

Tuesday's explosion upward was a result of Canoo signing a deal to deliver 4,500 EV delivery vans to Walmart (WMT) as part of the global retailer's goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2040.

Canoo Stock News: A strategic shift in headquarters

Canoo made a strategic decision to move its headquarters from Torrance, California in 2021 halfway across the country to Bentonville, Arkansas. There is only one well-known company based in Bentonville, America's largest retailer Walmart. The move seemed to beg the question of what deal Canoo's management had in store, but executives only said that they were building a manufacturing facility in Bentonville at the time.

Now the move looks brilliant. In California, Canoo was just one of the countless EV startups. In Arkansas, it is the only game in town.

The first part of the 4,500-unit deal will involve Canoo's Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle (show below). This unit has 120 cubic feet of space for packages and can also be used for food delivery, according to the company, which may make it ideal for Walmart's GoLocal delivery service. Walmart retains the right to order up to 10,000 of the first units manufactured.

"The vehicles will be used to deliver online orders in a sustainable way, which will also contribute to Walmart's goal to achieve zero-emissions by 2040," said Canoo in a statement. "While the LDV is expected to begin hitting the road in 2023, the companies plan to kick-off advanced deliveries to refine and finalize vehicle configuration in the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex in the coming weeks."

Walmart is not sticking to Canoo alone. In January they placed reservations for 5,500 EVs with General Motors' (GM) BrightDrop division. Another deal has Ford (F) supplying 1,000 electric delivery vans, so the deal with Canoo is one of many to ensure that Walmart does not get stuck with a lagging supplier as Amazon did with Rivian (RIVN). Rivian has barely moved the needle on the 100,000 vehicles that Amazon has agreed to buy from Rivian and has now shifted at least some purchases to Netherlands-based Stellantis.

At its height last year, GOEV stock was trading for more than $3 billion without a production vehicle. Pre-product, pre-revenue companies are out of fashion in 2022 though, and GOEV shares sank to a market cap of $445 million just a week ago. Now with this order, the stock may be saved. it is now close to a $1 billion market cap once again. What is waiting to be priced in is how much ramping up production costs will entail for this ambitious young one.

Canoo Stock Forecast: Likely retreat to $3 support

Before Tuesday's blastoff, GOEV stock was already riding a steep incline for about five sessions. This steep incline was consistent and appeared to be following or at least in line with the 9-day moving average. Did someone know about the Walmart deal a week early?

Tuesday's spike slammed into the $5 level and collapses almost immediately. This makes that price level the resistance point to beat for bulls. Above there is the $6.21 resistance level that worked from the second half of March to early April. Both are price targets for bulls at the moment.

The fact that GOEV stock closed lower than it opened is definitely a bad sign, but the premarket seems to be showing that there may be more demand for this startup in a second session. Expect Canoo stock to retreat to support at last week's rising support trend line somewhere around $3 at some point, not necessarily this week. Long-term support is at $1.79.

GOEV daily chart