Canadian Dollar higher on the day, but topside momentum remains thin

The Canadian Dollar is seeing higher bids on Tuesday, but momentum remains thin.

Fed’s latest Meeting Minutes reveal little new, FOMC leery about future rates.

Crude Oil is grinding sideways above $77.00, limiting CAD support.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is struggling to claim further upside against the US Dollar (USD). Loonie momentum remains limited with Crude Oil spinning in place and investors focusing on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) latest Meeting Minutes.

Fed Meeting Minutes showed the Federal Open Market Commission unanimously remains committed to keeping rates pinned as high as they need them to be until forward-looking inflation expectations decline. At last tally, overall inflation expectations are expected to continue easing back through 2024 before turning back higher in 2025, with growing potential for inflation to miss the Fed's 2% target.

Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation figures missed expectations in the annualized headline number, and the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) Core CPI was mixed between the monthly and annual results.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Canadian Dollar finds little legroom, moves remain tight

Canadian headline CPI inflation in October missed expectations in the annualized figure, coming in at 3.1% versus the forecast of 3.2%, backsliding from the previous 3.8%.

MoM CPI printed as expected at 0.1%, rebounding slightly from September’s -0.1% decline.

Core CPI lurched higher to 0.3% against the previous -0.1%.

The BoC’s own YoY Core CPI watchlist shed some weight in October, coming down to 2.7% from 2.8%.

Markets focused on Fed's Meeting Minutes, policymakers remain committed to higher rates for as long as necessary, rates still seen high through the front half of 2024.

Crude Oil is churning in the $77.00/barrel region, providing little support for the Loonie.

FOMC minutes: Further tightening would be appropriate if progress toward inflation objective was insufficient

Canadian Dollar price today The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the Euro. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.32% -0.19% -0.20% 0.12% 0.04% -0.13% -0.04% EUR -0.32% -0.49% -0.52% -0.17% -0.29% -0.45% -0.35% GBP 0.19% 0.52% 0.00% 0.35% 0.25% 0.07% 0.16% CAD 0.20% 0.52% 0.02% 0.36% 0.24% 0.07% 0.16% AUD -0.12% 0.23% -0.29% -0.30% -0.05% -0.23% -0.12% JPY -0.04% 0.28% -0.22% -0.26% 0.08% -0.18% -0.09% NZD 0.13% 0.45% -0.06% -0.07% 0.29% 0.17% 0.09% CHF 0.01% 0.37% -0.16% -0.16% 0.15% 0.10% -0.09% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar struggles to capitalize but looks for further gains against the US Dollar

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is on the rise against the US Dollar (USD) in Tuesday’s trading, but topside momentum remains limited and the USD/CAD is seeing hesitation after slipping below the 1.3700 handle.

The pair remains capped on the low end after catching a downside bounce from the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) last week.

The short-term technical barriers for intraday trading will be last week’s low bids near 1.3660 and the USD/CAD’s bearish rejection of the 200-hour SMA at 1.3770.

Tuesday’s bearish action sees the pair experimenting with a downside break of a bullish trendline from July’s swing low into the 1.3100 handle. Technical support is stacked from the 50-day SMA near 1.3665 and the 200-day SMA rising from 1.3500.

USD/CAD Hourly Chart

USD/CAD Daily Chart