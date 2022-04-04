- The Canadian dollar extends its advance vs. the Japanese yen, in the market mood for the second day in a row.
- High oil prices dragged the CAD/JPY up as the Russo-Ukraine conflict persists.
- The divergence between the Bank of Japan and the Bank of Canada favors the CAD.
- CAD/JPY Price Forecast: Upward biased, but downside risks remain unless CAD bulls reclaim 99.00.
The CAD/JPY began the week on a higher note, though, as the Asian Pac session begins, the pair edges lower some 0.03%, despite a positive risk-on mood portrayed by Asian equity futures underpinned to a higher open. At the time of writing, the CAD/JPY is trading at 98.33.
Geopolitical issues around the Russian-Ukraine war began the week in the front seat and are weighing on energy prices. Developments in the weekend report that Russian troops killed civilians in Bucha and other towns were condemned by Germany and France, which in response expelled Russian diplomats. At the same time, US President Joe Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin could face a war crimes trial.
Aside from geopolitical issues, oil prices rose, as portrayed by Western Texas Intermediate (WTI’s), which rose by 4.33%, back above $100, a tailwind for the CAD/JPY. However, it has been reported that Iran is pumping oil production to its pre-sanction levels. Furthermore, the US State Department said they believe there is an opportunity to overcome the remaining differences in Iran's nuclear talks.
If the nuclear talks resume, that could be a headwind for the CAD/JPY because that news would drag oil prices down, benefitting JPY bulls.
Meanwhile, central bank policy divergence between the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and the Bank of Canada (BoC) favors the latter.
The Bank of Japan pledged to buy five and 10-year JGB bonds as the bank exerts its Yield Curve Control (YCC) targeted at 25 bps, as the BoJ aims to achieve its inflation target of 2%. Its posture would remain dovish unless BoJ Governor Kuroda expresses some worries about the Japanese yen value.
On March 25, BoC Deputy Governor Sharon Kozicki said: “Returning inflation to the 2% target is our primary focus and unwavering commitment. We have taken action and will continue to do so to return inflation to target, and we are prepared to act forcefully.”
Money market futures immediately priced in two subsequent 50-bps increases, and with the BoC Interest Rate Decision looming in the next week, the CAD might remain buoyant into the meeting.
Therefore, the CAD/JPY in the near term is upward biased, though it would be subject to market sentiment.
CAD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The CAD/JPY is upward biased, though it has faced solid resistance around the 98.40s area. It is upward biased in the near term, but with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 73.48 in the overbought zone, it suggests a correction looms before resuming the uptrend.
That said, the CAD/JPY first resistance would be 98.46. A breach of the latter would expose essential resistance levels like March 29 daily high at 99.22, followed by March 28 YTD high at 100.19.
On the downside, the CAD/JPY first support would be 98.00. Once cleared, the next support would be 97.61, followed by 97.05.
Technical levels to watch
CAD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|98.33
|Today Daily Change
|0.45
|Today Daily Change %
|0.46
|Today daily open
|97.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|94.65
|Daily SMA50
|92.19
|Daily SMA100
|91.09
|Daily SMA200
|89.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|98.42
|Previous Daily Low
|97.28
|Previous Weekly High
|100.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|97.06
|Previous Monthly High
|100.2
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|97.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|97.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|97.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|96.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|96.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|98.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|99.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|99.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD steady around 0.7540ish ahead of the RBA monetary policy
The Australian dollar broke above the 0.7540 resistance level, unsuccessfully tested four times. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to keep rates unchanged. Market players expect the central bank’s rhetoric, any hawkish tilt or hints, would push the AUD/USD higher.
Gold hovers around $1,930 ahead of US Services PMI, balance yields
Gold is oscillating in a range of $1,915.78-1,949.86 from the last three trading sessions amid positive market sentiment. The digestion of worst-case scenarios amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by the market participants has kept the tone of the market favorable.
EUR/USD: Oscillates near demand zone at 1.0950-1.0960
Failing to sustain above 50% Fibo retracement at 1.1150 has brought offers for the asset. The slippage of the RSI (14) below 40.00 has confirmed the bearish bias. The 50- and 200-period EMAs are scaling lower, which adds to the downside filters.
XRP price is setting up for another selloff to $0.70
XRP price could fall into lower targets in the days to come. Early buyers should consider waiting for a touch in the low $0.70 zone before adding more risk to their portfolios. XRP price is currently setting up a classical break and retest trade setup on the 8-hour chart.
The Fed is walking on eggshells
We get motor vehicle sales today, plus factory orders but attention is on the FOMC minutes and the Fed’s stance on QT and whether letting maturing issues runoff will be at $50 billion a month or something much more, even double that.