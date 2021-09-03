Breaking: USD/JPY jumps above 110.00 as Japan’s PM Suga likely to resign

Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is likely to resign, Reuters reports, citing headlines from the Kyodo news agency.
The Japanese media outlet reports that PM Suga will not run in the leadership vote for his party this month.
Additional headlines hitting the wires suggest that Suga will step as a PM down on September 30 and is said to spend his time until then focusing on measures to address the coronavirus pandemic and associated economic damage.
Market reaction
USD/JPY initially slipped to 109.79 before bouncing sharply to recapture the 110.00 level, in an immediate reaction to the Japanese political news. The spot is last seen trading at 110.01, up 0.08% on the day.
Meanwhile, the Japanese benchmark index, the Nikkei 225 is jumping over 1.5% to recapture 29,000 on expectations of a fresh economic stimulus package from the new leadership.
Investors await the US NFP data for further impetus while keeping an eye on Japanese politics. Japan PM Suga is due to speak around 0400 GMT, per the Jiji news agency.
On Thursday, the Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Policy Chief and Suga’s rival, Fumio Kishida, said: “An economic stimulus package worth "tens of trillions of yen" was needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic.”
USD/JPY: 15-minutes chart
USD/JPY: Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.02
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|109.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.94
|Daily SMA50
|110.09
|Daily SMA100
|109.7
|Daily SMA200
|107.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.12
|Previous Daily Low
|109.92
|Previous Weekly High
|110.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.41
|Previous Monthly High
|110.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls await US NFP on the way to 1.1900
EUR/USD takes a breather around monthly peak below 1.1900, despite staying up for the six consecutive days, heading into Friday’s NFP. The US dollar tracks sluggish Treasury yields amid weak economic data. Covid jitters battle receding fears of Fed’s tapering amid a pre-NFP trading lull.
GBP/USD teases two-week top past 1.3800
GBP/USD struggles between the US dollar weakness and the recently downbeat catalysts for the UK around a fortnight high close to 1.3830 during Friday’s Asian session. Alike other major pairs, the cable also cheered the greenback’s fall while refreshing the multi-day top the previous day despite covid and Brexit concerns.
Gold clinging onto 200-DMA ahead of critical US NFP
Gold price is extending its range play, finding some fresh bids amid a broadly weaker US dollar so far this Friday. Gold price is supported above the critical 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1810, awaiting the all-important US NFP jobs data for the next direction.
Cardano price primed for ultimate upswing to $3.40 before profit-taking
Cardano was in a perfect triangle aiming upwards. Buyers jumped the gun and tried to break the base earlier with regained sentiment in the markets. It will be vital that price action closes above $3.04 on the daily chart.
US August Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to NFP surprises
Nonfarm Payrolls in US is expected to rise by 750,000 in August. There is a strong correlation between surprising NFP prints and major pairs' immediate movements. Investors are likely to react to a disappointing NFP more strongly than a positive reading.