Breaking: New Zealand Q4 CPI: YoY 1.9% / QoQ 0.5% (NZD bullish)

New Zealand fourth-quarter (Q4) Consumer Price Index has been released.
Consumer Price Q4 Index
NZ Q4 Consumer Price Index Non-Tradables +3.1 pct vs yr ago.
NZ Q4 Consumer Price Index +1.9 pct vs year ago (Reuters poll +1.8 pct), vs 1.5% prior.
New Zealand Q4 Consumer Price Index +0.5 pct vs pvs Q( Reuters poll +0.4 pct), vs 0.7% prior.
NZ Q4 consumer price index non-tradables +0.6 pct vs pvs Q.
Ahead of the data, analysts at ANZ bank explained that the key piece of information will be the non-tradable print.
Price analysis, before and after
Before: Price Analysis NZD/USD: CPI coming up, bulls look to 50% mean reversion, bears, 61.8% Fibo
After: NZD/USD has rallied on the better than expected data. The move has been surprisingly subdued, so far, with the QoQ below the prior reading, but the data reveals a likely positive for the bird going forward overall as markets will reduce pricing of an imminent rate cut from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. The inflation data was higher than the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) forecast a 0.2% rise in quarterly CPI. See below for the full story on NZD/USD and a 50% man reversion could be on the cards
Description
Consumer Price Index released by the Statistics New Zealand is a measure of price movements by the comparison between the retail prices of a representative shopping basket of goods and services. The purchase power of NZD is dragged down by inflation. The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. A high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the NZD, while a low reading is seen as negative.
NZD/USD implications
NZD/USD nears the weekly high of 0.6625 after New Zealand’s upbeat CPI
NZD: neutral RBNZ not a catalyst for more strength
Analysts at ANZ Bank explained that they have shifted our call on the overnight cash rate (OCR), removing the forecast cut for May, citing: better forward activity indicators, the promise of more fiscal spending and inflation sitting close to target.
- "To reflect this more patient RBNZ setting, we are revising up our NZD forecasts, although we retain our downside bias through the end of 2020.
- We think recent strength in the NZD reflects a correction in confidence, rather than a signal of sustained improvement in New Zealand’s economy.
- Volatility around the US election and renewed concerns over global growth are likely to be catalysts for weakness later in the year."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles at 1.1050 on ECB, virus outbreak
The EUR/USD pair settled at its lowest for this 2020 after the European Central Bank announced a strategic review on inflation policy. Chinese coronavirus spreading abroad.
AUD/USD challenging weekly lows
The Aussie remains on the back-foot as the economy lost full-time jobs in December, while risk-aversion adds to the bearish case. Speculation mounts on an RBA rate cut next February.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin bears force critical
BTC/USD is currently trading at $8,400 (-3.40%) in the afternoon in U.S. hours, as markets bears break critical $8500 price mark, allowing for a wave of further downside pressure.
XAU/USD bulls challenging 1573 resistance level
XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). After rejecting the 1600 figure earlier in January, the metal has been consolidating near the $1560 per troy ounce.
USD/JPY falls to fresh lows, correcting on WHO statement
USD/JPY has tumbled to print fresh lows since failing on the 110 handle, scoring 109.26 and meeting the 200-moving average on the four-hour chart.