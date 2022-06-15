The Bank of England (BoE) is set to announce its policy decision on Thursday, June 16 at 11:00 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are the expectations forecast by the economists and researchers of nine major banks.
The BoE is likely to hike the key rate by another 25 bps to 1.25%. A surprise 50 bps hike cannot be ruled out if the “Old Lady” prioritizes inflation control.
UOB
“Previously, we had held a cautious view of the BoE pausing once the policy rate reaches 1.00%. However, the last voting outcome by the MPC has turned out a little less dovish than our expectations, and we thus now look for another 25 bps hike in June. As for asset sales, we will likely have to wait until at least then for some guidance, though we expect sales to begin in 4Q22 at GBP5 bn a month.”
TDS
“We expect the MPC to announce a 25 bps hike in Bank Rate. Guidance is likely to be left broadly unchanged but multiple votes for a 50 bps hike imply a hawkish shift. We now expect sequential 25 bps hikes through the end of 2022, with Bank Rate reaching 2.25% by year-end.”
Danske Bank
“We expect the BoE to hike the Bank Rate by another 25 bps to 1.25% but simultaneously still sending slightly mixed signals by repeating that ‘some degree of further tightening in monetary policy may still be appropriate in the coming months’.”
Deutsche Bank
“We expect a 25 bps hike this week and have updated their terminal rate forecast from 1.75% to 2.5%.”
Nordea
“We expect the BoE to bring home the message that it will continue pushing interest rates to fight inflation, despite the flagged recession signs back in March. Even with the economy showing signs of slowing, the labour market is red-hot. The latest job report revealed a 40-year low for the unemployment rate alongside wages rising by 7% amidst record-high vacancies. Looking back at the bank’s forecasts in May, the latest economic data should push the needle for the Bank of England to stay on a hawkish trajectory revising inflation higher. We expect this will include four hikes this year bringing the policy rate to 2% by year-end, which is the neutral rate of interest, and two hikes next year ending at 2.5%.”
Nomura
“We expect a 25 bps rate hike with another 25 bps hike in August and a final move in November for a terminal rate of 1.75%.”
SocGen
“The BoE is likely to announce another 25 bps rate increase. Moreover, with some other major central banks favouring 50 bps moves, we expect the MPC vote again to be split between 25 bps and 50 bps moves.”
ING
“We expect the committee as a whole to vote in favour of a more gradual 25 bps move. Admittedly, we are likely to see at least three, possibly four, officials vote for a 50 bps move, as was the case in May. The wild card scenario is that we get a three-way vote split – that is some officials opting for no change, some for 50 bps, and an overall majority in favour of 25 bps. This would be unusual, and a three-way vote has only happened six times since 1997 and not since the financial crisis. We also suspect the announcement of a new government spending package since the May meeting will probably tempt those wavering committee members to continue backing a rate hike for the time being. But at some point, we are likely to see further cracks in the MPC’s resolve on tightening. We expect three more hikes in quick succession, taking Bank Rate to 1.75% in the autumn. But markets, which are now pricing a terminal rate above 3% next summer, are still likely overestimating the pace of hikes.”
Wells Fargo
“We expect the MPC to hike rates by 25 bps with another 25 bps increment at its next policy meeting on August 4. We look for another 50 bps of tightening this autumn and early next year, which would take the Bank Rate to 2.00%. We do not expect the MPC to tighten as much as current market pricing indicates – the market is currently priced for a Bank Rate of nearly 3.00% by next May – due to the downside risks that significant monetary tightening poses to the economy. Real income is being eroded rapidly by high inflation, and the combination of potential retrenchment in consumer spending and significant monetary tightening could cause economic activity to crater.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0400 as focus shifts to Fed
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and retreated toward 1.0400 after the ECB announced that it will apply flexibility in PEPP reinvestments. Later in the day, the Federal Reserve's policy announcements will be watched closely by market participants.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2100, clings to strong daily gains
GBP/USD has declined below 1.2100 amid a modest recovery witnessed in the greenback in the early American session. Nevertheless, the risk-positive market environment ahead of the Fed event helps the pair cling to strong daily gains.
Gold pulls away from daily highs, holds near $1,820
Gold has lost its recovery momentum in the second half of the day and retreated to $1,820 from the daily high it set at $1,836. Ahead of the Fed's policy decisions, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2%, helping XAU/USD stay in positive territory.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Relief rally on the cards, but will it manifest?
Bitcoin price has flipped the $29,563 support level into a resistance barrier as it crashes 30% over the last two weeks. This downtrend has also allowed BTC to tag the 200-week SMA, which marked the 2018 and 2020 bear market bottoms.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!