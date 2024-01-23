Australia's Judo Bank Composite PMI Output Index hits four-month high of 46.9 in January

- Australia's January Judo Bank Services PMI increases to 47.9 versus 47.1 previous.
- Manufacturing PMI Component hits 11-month high of 50.3.
Australia's Judo Bank Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed a welcome rebound in the PMI Manufacturing component, hitting an 11-month high of 50.3 and helping to drag the Composite PMI Output Index to a four-month high of 48.1 versus December's print of 46.9.
Despite a continued overall decline in Australia's private sector activity in January, the pace of contraction has declined, and an easing of business contractions coincides with an improvement in business confidence at the start of 2024.
According to Judo Bank's Chief Economic Advisor Warren Hogan:
“The Judo Bank Flash PMI for January provides a first look at the economy in the new year. Encouragingly, we have seen a modest improvement in business conditions in January, with a stabilisation in service sector activity and a pick-up in manufacturing output.
Business confidence has also improved, measured by the future output index, which rose to the highest level in five months in January. Excluding the spike in August last year, it is the highest reading in a year."
Market Reaction
The AUD/USD is trading tightly near the 0.6580 level as Pacific and Oceania markets gear up for the Wednesday market session.
About the Australian Judo Bank PMI
The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), released on a monthly basis by Judo Bank and S&P Global, is a leading indicator gauging business activity in Australia’s manufacturing sector. The data is derived from surveys of senior executives at private-sector companies. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month and can anticipate changing trends in official data series such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP), industrial production, employment and inflation. The index varies between 0 and 100, with levels of 50.0 signaling no change over the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates that the manufacturing economy is generally expanding, a bullish sign for the Australian Dollar (AUD). Meanwhile, a reading below 50 signals that activity among goods producers is generally declining, which is seen as bearish for AUD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains directionless below 0.6600
AUD/USD managed to bounce off three-day lows and reclaimed the area around 0.6580, coincident with the key 200-day SMA.
EUR/USD appears weaker amidst Dollar gains
EUR/USD kept the downward bias well in place and retreated to multi-week lows in the 1.0820 zone amidst increasing pre-ECB weakness.
Gold turns bearish in the near term, holds above $2,000
Gold lost its traction and declined toward $2,020 in the second half of the day on Tuesday, erasing the majority of daily gains in the process. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield holds above 4% and the US Dollar capitalizes on souring mood, weighing on XAU/USD.
Injective Price Prediction: Volan Mainnet Upgrade fails to catalyze recovery after 20% slump
Injective (INJ) price has been on a steep load-shedding exercise for the past week, joining the broader market dump. Bitcoin (BTC) is leading the pack with a break below the $40,000 psychological level as markets bleed in the wake of increasing volatility.
Cautious trading as investors eye earnings, BoJ considering rate hike
Stock markets are trading a little in the red on Tuesday, with investors eyeing earnings results - including Netflix - after the close and the result from the Republican presidential primary.