Australian Dollar gains ground after a slightly hawkish speech from RBA Governor Bullock

- Australian Dollar moves upward on a hawkish sentiment from the RBA Governor Michele Bullock.
- Australia’s chief policymaker Bullock indicated the RBA's focus on supporting a robust labor market in Australia.
- China has lifted restrictions on three meat suppliers from Australia.
- FOMC commences its two-day policy meeting with the expectation of no change in interest rates.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) maintains composure on Tuesday following a volatile previous session. The ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence weekly survey rose to 80.8 from the previous week's 76.4, coinciding with the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) leaving interest rates unchanged at last week's final meeting for the year. Additionally, Westpac Consumer Confidence for December showed improvement at 2.7% from the previous decline of 2.6%.
Australia's chief policymaker, Michele Bullock, the Governor of the RBA, expressed confidence, stating, "Don't think we are falling behind in the inflation fight." Bullock emphasized a cautious approach, closely monitoring data, and highlighted the RBA's commitment to preserving employment gains. The central bank aims to prevent inflation expectations from getting "out of control."
China has lifted its restrictions on imports of meat from Australia, removing suspensions on three meat suppliers. This positive development has the potential to boost sentiment and serve as a tailwind for the Australian Dollar. However, concerns about deflation in China prompted a selling trend for the AUD.
The US Dollar Index maintains its strength, supported by firmer US Treasury yields. The robust employment figures in the United States (US) boosted the Greenback, exerting downward pressure on the AUD/USD pair. A stronger US Dollar (USD) tends to dampen investor appetites and acts as a headwind for the pair.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) commences its two-day monetary policy meeting on Tuesday, and the prevailing expectation is that there will be no change in interest rates during this session. Market participants will closely watch the statement for signals about potential rate adjustments next year. Tuesday will also focus on the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for November, providing insights into potential monetary policy paths.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Australian Dollar stays positive amid weaker business conditions in Australia
- National Australia Bank's Business Conditions for November, reflecting trading, profitability, and employment conditions in Australia, decreased to 9 from the previous reading of 13.
- National Australia Bank Business Confidence, which surveys the current business conditions in Australia and provides insights into the short-term performance of the overall economy, declined to 9 from the previous decrease of 2.
- China's Consumer Price Index (CPI) experienced a year-on-year decline of 0.5% in November, compared to a 0.2% decrease in October. Monthly Chinese inflation fell by 0.5%, surpassing the 0.1% decline observed in October.
- China's Producer Price Index (PPI) recorded a 3.0% year-on-year drop in November, reflecting a more substantial decline than the 2.6% decrease reported in October.
- US Nonfarm Payrolls for November rose by 199,000 against the previous rise of 150,000 in October and the market expectation of 180,000.
- US Average Hourly Earnings (Year-on-Year) held steady at 4.0%, aligning with market projections for November. Meanwhile, the Unemployment Rate dropped to 3.7% from the previous 3.9%.
- The preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for December reached 69.4, a notable increase from the previous reading of 61.3.
Technical Analysis: Australian Dollar stays above the major level at 0.6550
The Australian Dollar trades around 0.6580 on Tuesday. The 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6555 may serve as a crucial support level, aligning with the significant level at 0.6550. If this support region is breached, it could exert downward pressure on the AUD/USD pair, potentially leading it toward the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.6526. On the upside, the psychological level at 0.6600 is likely to act as a potential resistance barrier.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.01%
|-0.11%
|-0.10%
|-0.19%
|-0.31%
|-0.17%
|-0.06%
|EUR
|0.01%
|-0.08%
|-0.07%
|-0.16%
|-0.31%
|-0.14%
|-0.06%
|GBP
|0.10%
|0.08%
|0.01%
|-0.09%
|-0.21%
|-0.05%
|0.02%
|CAD
|0.08%
|0.08%
|-0.02%
|-0.07%
|-0.23%
|-0.07%
|0.02%
|AUD
|0.19%
|0.18%
|0.09%
|0.10%
|-0.15%
|0.02%
|0.11%
|JPY
|0.33%
|0.27%
|0.20%
|0.23%
|0.17%
|0.13%
|0.24%
|NZD
|0.15%
|0.14%
|0.05%
|0.06%
|-0.03%
|-0.18%
|0.09%
|CHF
|0.04%
|0.06%
|-0.02%
|-0.01%
|-0.09%
|-0.26%
|-0.08%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Australian Dollar FAQs
What key factors drive the Australian Dollar?
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
How do the decisions of the Reserve Bank of Australia impact the Australian Dollar?
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
How does the health of the Chinese Economy impact the Australian Dollar?
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
How does the price of Iron Ore impact the Australian Dollar?
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Australian Dollar?
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
