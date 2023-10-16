Australian Dollar aims to recover from a three-day losing streak ahead of RBA minutes

- Australian Dollar retraces recent losses post-release of the RBA Meeting Minutes on Tuesday.
- RBA is exploring the possibility of introducing a central bank digital currency to save costs of billions of dollars.
- Investors seem to price in the possibility of another Fed rate hike following a slew of robust US data.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) kicks off the week by recovering from the three-day losing streak, trading higher against the US Dollar on Monday. The pair faced challenges possibly due to the shift in discussions about the trajectory of the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy. Investors are expected to focus on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Meeting Minutes on Tuesday and employment data later in the week.
Australia’s central bank is exploring possibly introducing a central bank digital currency (CBDC). Brad Jones, Assistant Governor (Financial System) at the RBA, discussed the tokenization of assets and money in the digital era at The Australian Financial Review Cryptocurrency Summit. Governor Jones highlighted the potential for tokenized money to bring about significant cost savings, potentially amounting to billions of dollars, in the domestic financial markets.
The National Bureau of Statistics of China reported on Friday that Chinese inflation experienced a decrease in September. This development could exert pressure on the Australian Dollar (AUD). The Chinese data indicates ongoing economic challenges despite the recent government stimulus plan aimed at supporting the nation in achieving its 5% growth target.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) gained upward momentum after a release of robust US data during the previous week, with US inflation surpassing expectations and initial jobless claims coming in lower than anticipated. However, the preliminary US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index was eased in October.
Investors seem to factor in the possibility of another Federal Reserve’s (Fed) rate hike. Moreover, the recovery in US Treasury yields from the recent losses could provide support in underpinning the US Dollar (USD). Additionally, the Greenback remains to benefit from the safe-haven flow amid the rising geopolitical tension between Israel and Palestine.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Australian Dollar attempts to retrace a three-day losing streak
- Reserve Bank of Australia is exploring possibly introducing a central bank digital currency (CBDC).
- On Thursday, Australian Consumer Inflation Expectations for October were reported at 4.8%, reflecting a slight increase from the September figure of 4.6%. The rebound in inflation observed in August, primarily influenced by elevated oil prices, raises the likelihood of another interest rate hike by the RBA.
- According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the Chinese Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September registered at 0% (YoY), a decline from the previous reading of 0.1%. This figure fell short of the market consensus, which anticipated a 0.2% increase. Additionally, the Producer Price Index dropped to 2.5% from a 3% decline in August, missing the expectation of a 2.4% downturn.
- The ongoing conflict in the Middle East introduces an additional layer of complexity to the situation. This geopolitical factor could potentially prompt the RBA to implement a 25 basis points (bps) interest rate hike, reaching 4.35% by the end of the year.
- According to an undisclosed source to Reuters, US officials and Israel have engaged in discussions about the possibility of a visit by US President Joe Biden to Israel. The invitation for the visit reportedly came from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
- The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) disclosed that the Consumer Price Index in the US surpassed forecasts in September. The annual basis figures expanded at a consistent rate of 3.7%, slightly exceeding estimates of 3.6%.
- US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on October 6 showed a slight easing, despite an increase of 209K, which was slightly below the forecast of 210K.
- On Friday, the preliminary US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for October showed a decline to 63.0 from the previous reading of 68.1, falling short of the expected figure of 67.4.
- The yields on US Treasury bonds recovers on Monday, with the 10-year US Treasury bond yield standing at 4.66%, up by 1.04%.
- Market participants will likely monitor the US Retail Sales on Tuesday, with the figure expected to rise 0.2%. On the Australian docket, attention will be on the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting minutes and employment data scheduled for release in the coming week.
Technical Analysis: Australian Dollar consolidates above the psychological support at the 0.6300 level
The Australian Dollar trades around 0.6310, in proximity to a significant support level at 0.6300, which aligns with the monthly low at 0.6285. On the upside, a key resistance is observed at the 44-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around the 0.6427 level, coinciding with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.6429. A decisive breakthrough of this resistance could open the path for upward momentum, with a potential target set at the psychological milestone of 0.6500. These technical levels guide traders to assess potential price movements in the Aussie Dollar.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.02%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|-0.09%
|-0.04%
|-0.14%
|-0.05%
|EUR
|0.03%
|0.04%
|0.04%
|-0.06%
|-0.01%
|-0.10%
|-0.05%
|GBP
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|0.02%
|-0.09%
|-0.04%
|-0.14%
|-0.06%
|CAD
|-0.02%
|-0.04%
|0.01%
|-0.10%
|-0.06%
|-0.16%
|-0.07%
|AUD
|0.09%
|0.06%
|0.09%
|0.10%
|0.05%
|-0.05%
|0.01%
|JPY
|0.05%
|0.04%
|0.04%
|0.04%
|-0.05%
|-0.12%
|-0.01%
|NZD
|0.14%
|0.12%
|0.13%
|0.15%
|0.05%
|0.10%
|0.06%
|CHF
|0.05%
|0.05%
|0.06%
|0.07%
|-0.01%
|0.03%
|-0.08%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Australian Dollar FAQs
What key factors drive the Australian Dollar?
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
How do the decisions of the Reserve Bank of Australia impact the Australian Dollar?
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
How does the health of the Chinese Economy impact the Australian Dollar?
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
How does the price of Iron Ore impact the Australian Dollar?
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Australian Dollar?
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sticks to modest gains above 0.6300 amid looming geopolitical risks
AUD/USD is posting small gains above 0.6300 in the Asian session on Monday. Risk sentiment remains in a weaker spot amid escalating Hamas-Israel geopolitical tensions. The US Dollar stays on the defensive, lending support to the pair. Fedspeak in focus.
EUR/USD trades with mild positive bias above 1.0500 mark, lacks bullish conviction
The EUR/USD pair kicks off the new week on a positive note and reverses a part of Friday's losses to a one-week low – levels just below the 1.0500 psychological mark. Spot prices seem to have snapped a two-day losing streak, though the lack of follow-through warrants some caution.
Gold hovers around $1,925 amid the geopolitical tensions, Chinese stimulus hope
Gold posts modest losses around $1,925 during the early Asian session on Monday. The market sentiment is mixed as investors have some hope for a new round of Chinese stimulus plans to boost the economy, while the geopolitical tensions between Israel and Palestine remain the focus.
Tellor price peeks 70%, breaks out of leash as longs reevaluate their TRB take profits
Tellor price has broken out of leash after almost three weeks of confinement within a bearish technical formation. While perpetual traders anticipated the move, the surge caught some of them, causing a reevaluation of take-profit levels.
Week ahead: Geopolitical risks step up as commodities surge
Risky assets ended last week in the red, after news that Israel was preparing for a land invasion into Gaza sent commodity prices soaring. Not only is the oil price surging, which may continue if we continue to see wider tensions in the Middle East spill over, but European gas prices jumped 50% last week.