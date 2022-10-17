AUD/USD sees an establishment above 0.6300 on cheerful market mood, RBA minutes eyed

  • AUD/USD is aiming to shift the auction above 0.6300 amid an absence of a risk aversion theme.
  • S&P500 witnessed a V-shape recovery after nose-diving on Friday, while yields are upbeat.
  • The release of the RBA minutes will remain in focus.

The AUD/USD pair has concluded its time corrective move after dropping to near 0.6280 in the early Tokyo session. The asset is aiming to sustain above the immediate hurdle of 0.6300 amid an improvement in the risk appetite of the market participants. A significant drop in safe-haven’s appeal resulted in a steep fall in the US dollar index (DXY). The mighty DXY tumbled to near 112.00 as investors parked their funds into the risk-perceived assets.

S&P500 witnessed a V-shape recovery after nose-diving on Friday. While yields are upbeat as the odds of a hawkish monetary policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed) are rock solid. The 10-year US Treasury yields are confidently sustaining above the critical figure of 4%.

On Tuesday, investors' focus will remain on the release of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) minutes. The market participants will get a detailed explanation of a decline in the pace of hiking interest rates by RBA Governor Philip Lowe. It is worth noting that RBA announced a 25 basis point (bps) hike in the Official Cash Rate (OCR), unlike the spell of a 50 bps rate hike.

Adding to that, the economic fundamentals and monetary policy guidance will be of utmost importance.

Later this week, Australian employment data will be the key event, which will release on Thursday. As per the consensus, the Employment Change will drop to 25k vs. the prior release of 33.5k. While the Unemployment Rate will remain steady at 3.5%. As the economy is maintaining full employment levels, the increment in payroll data may continue at a diminishing rate.

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6295
Today Daily Change 0.0098
Today Daily Change % 1.58
Today daily open 0.6197
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6458
Daily SMA50 0.6714
Daily SMA100 0.6834
Daily SMA200 0.7033
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6347
Previous Daily Low 0.6194
Previous Weekly High 0.638
Previous Weekly Low 0.617
Previous Monthly High 0.6916
Previous Monthly Low 0.6363
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6253
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6289
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6145
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6093
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5992
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6298
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6399
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6452

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

