AUD/USD rises to 0.6770 area on more stimulus promises from China, modest USD downtick

- A combination of factors assists AUD/USD to gain strong positive traction on Tuesday.
- The optimism over move stimulus measures from China benefits the China-proxy Aussie.
- A modest USD pullback from a two-week peak remains supportive of the positive move.
The AUD/USD pair attracts fresh buying following the Asian session dip back closer to a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and turns positive for the second successive day on Tuesday. Spot prices recover further from over a one-week low touched on Monday and currently trade around the 0.6765-0.6770 region, up just over 0.40% for the day.
The latest optimism over additional stimulus measures from China remains supportive of the risk-on rally across the Asian equity markets and benefits the risk-sensitive Australian Dollar (AUD). State news agency Xinhua cited the Politburo - the top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party - saying that China will step up economic policy adjustments, focusing on expanding domestic demand, boosting confidence and preventing risks. This, along with a modest US Dollar (USD) downtick, is seen as another factor pushing the AUD/USD pair higher.
In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, pulls back from a two-week high and for now, seems to stalled a five-day-old recovery move from its lowest level since April 2022 touched last week. The USD downtick could be solely attributed to some profit-taking and is likely to remain limited as traders keenly await fresh cues on the Federal Reserve's (Fed) future rate-hike path. Hence, the focus remains on the outcome of the highly-anticipated two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting, due to be announced on Wednesday.
The Fed is widely expected to hike interest rates by 25 bps points. Market participants, however, remain sceptic if the US central bank will commit to a more dovish policy stance or stick to its forecast for a 50 bps rate hike by the end of this year. This, in turn, suggests that investors will closely scrutinized the accompanying policy statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks to judge the central bank's outlook. This will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and help in determining the next leg of a directional move for the AUD/USD pair.
In the meantime, Tuesday's release of the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index and Richmond Manufacturing Index might provide some impetus later during the early North American session. The market attention will then turn to the quarterly Australian consumer inflation figures, due on Wednesday. This week's busy economic docket also highlights the Advance US Q2 GDP print and the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - the Core PCE Price Index. The crucial central bank event risks, along with the key macro data, should infuse some volatility around the AD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6764
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|0.6739
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6721
|Daily SMA50
|0.6692
|Daily SMA100
|0.6687
|Daily SMA200
|0.672
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6756
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6715
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6854
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6722
|Previous Monthly High
|0.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6484
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.674
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6731
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6718
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6696
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6676
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6759
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6778
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
