AUD/USD reverses Asian session dip, flat-lines around 0.6775 area on softer USD

- AUD/USD reverses modest intraday losses and draws support from subdued USD price action.
- Hopes for more Chinese stimulus and bets for additional RBA rate hikes also lend some support.
- Traders might refrain from placing directional bets ahead of the FOMC decision next Wednesday.
The AUD/USD pair extends the previous day's sharp retracement slide from the vicinity of the 0.6850 area and continues losing ground through the Asian session on Friday. Spot prices, however, manage to recover a few pips from the daily low and currently trade with a slight negative bias, around the 0.6770-0.6775 region, down less than 0.10% for the day.
The overnight slump in the US technology stocks and a generally softer tone around the Asian equity markets turn out to be a key factor weighing on the risk-sensitive Australian Dollar (AUD). Concerns over slowing growth in China, along with the worsening US-China relations and geopolitical risks, temper investors' appetite for riskier assets. However, hopes that China will roll out more stimulus measures to buoy a slowing economic recovery, along with rising bets for more interest rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), help limit losses for the AUD/USD pair.
China’s top economic planner - the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) - unveiled new measures on Friday, aimed at promoting local, particularly in the automobile and consumer electronics sectors. Moreover, the government vowed to shore up local consumption to support the economic recovery, especially after data this week showed that growth in China slowed significantly during the second quarter. Meanwhile, the upbeat jobs report released from Australia on Thursday puts pressure on the RBA to act further.
Apart from this, subdued US Dollar (USD) price action assists the AUD/USD pair to find some support ahead of mid-0.6700s, or the weekly low touched on Wednesday. In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, is seen consolidating the overnight gains to over a one-week high and for now, seems to have stalled the recent recovery from its lowest level since April 2022 set earlier this week. The downside for the USD, however, seems limited in the wake of the better-than-expected US macro data released on Thursday.
The US Labor Department reported that Initial Jobless Claims dropped to a seasonally adjusted 228K during the week ended July 15. The data continues to flash strength in the US labour market and reaffirms market bets for a 25 bps lift-off at the upcoming FOMC meeting on July 25-26. Furthermore, investors remain sceptic about whether the Fed will commit to a more dovish policy stance or stick to its forecast for a 50 bps rate hike this year. This led to the overnight solid bounce in the US Treasury bond yields and lends some support to the Greenback.
In the absence of any relevant market-moving economic data from the US, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before placing aggressive directional bets around the AUD/USD pair. Traders might also prefer to move to the sidelines and wait for the outcome of the highly-anticipated two-day FOMC policy meeting, scheduled to be announced next Wednesday. Nevertheless, spot prices seem poised to end in the red for the first time in the previous three weeks and remain at the mercy of the USD price dynamics.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6776
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|0.6779
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6716
|Daily SMA50
|0.6689
|Daily SMA100
|0.6687
|Daily SMA200
|0.6715
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6847
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6766
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6895
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6624
|Previous Monthly High
|0.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6484
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6816
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6797
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6747
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6716
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6666
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6829
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6878
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.691
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
