AUD/USD retreats from daily highs post-Fed decision

- Fed left rates unchanged at 5.00%-5.25% as expected.
- An upwards revision of the median terminal rates hints at more hikes in 2023.
- The AUD/USD faced volatility, initially retreating from 0.6835 to 0.6755, and then stabilized around 0.6800.
The AUD/USD cleared part of its daily gains, retreating to 0.6800 after the Federal Reserve (Fed) decision to hold rates steady. Additionally, an upward revision of the terminal rate to 5.6% was confirmed, indicating the likelihood of two additional 25 basis points (bps) increases. In their statement, the Fed clarified that keeping rates unchanged during this meeting would enable the members of the Federal Open Market Committee to evaluate further information regarding its impact on monetary policy.
US yields recovered some ground as the Fed hinted at more hikes
Following the statement, the 10-year US bond yield recovered to 3.80%. On the other hand, the US stock market weakened, as all three major indices are in negative territory. The S&P 500 index (SPX) is seeing a 0.6% slide, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) a 1.19% loss, and the Nasdaq Composite (NDX) a 0.58% decrease.
For the following sessions, investors' assessment of the monetary policy statement, macro forecasts and Chair Powell’s comment will dictate the pace of the markets. That being said, the economic projections indicate a slower growth pace, a robust labour market and slower progress on inflation. Regarding the press conference, Powell focused on the need to pause following a consecutive 500 bps hike since last year to asses further information.
AUD/USD Levels to watch
According to the daily chart, the AUD/USD holds a neutral to bearish outlook for the short term as the bulls seemed to have taken a step back. However, technical indicators remain positive, indicating that the market may be preparing for another leg up.
If AUD/USD manages to move higher, the next resistances to watch are at the daily high at 0.6838, followed by the 0.6850 area and the psychological mark at 0.6900. On the other hand, the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.6730 level is key for AUD/USD to maintain its upside bias. If breached, the pair could see a steeper decline towards the 200-day SMA at 0.6690 and the 20-day SMA at 0.6630.
AUD/USD Daily Chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6793
|Today Daily Change
|0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|0.6767
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6621
|Daily SMA50
|0.6662
|Daily SMA100
|0.6736
|Daily SMA200
|0.6691
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6807
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6738
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6751
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6579
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6818
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6458
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6781
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6764
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6734
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6702
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6665
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6803
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.684
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6872
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats after Fed meeting, stabilizes around 1.0830 Premium
EUR/USD turned south following the Fed monetary policy announcement, but USD gains were limited. The pair fell from one-month highs near 1.0870 and stabilized around 1.0830. Markets continue to digest the Fed meeting as attention turns to the European Central Bank meeting and US data.
GBP/USD posts highest daily close since April 2022
GBP/USD reached a fresh multi-month high near 1.2700 and then pulled back following the FOMC meeting. The Fed provided a modest boost to the US dollar, which trimmed losses. However, the Pound continues to outperform in the market.
Gold steady below $1,950 and at risk of falling further
XAU/USD trades in the $1,940 region, not far from its May monthly low at $1,932. The Fed upwardly revised the terminal rate projection to 5.6% from 5.1% and dismissed rate cuts this year, pushing stocks lower and the US Dollar up.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies seeing uptick in social volume: Ethereum, XRP, Binance Coin
Social media attention has recently turned to ETH, XRP and Binance Coin (BNB) at the expense of Bitcoin, a sign of increasing confidence in these altcoins among crypto traders even as the price of the most popular cryptocurrency holds above the $25,000 level.
Fed review: Powell's hawkish bluff
While the decision to pause rate hikes was widely anticipated, all eyes were on the communication regarding possibility of future rate hikes. The FOMC participants surprised hawkishly, as the median end-2023 Fed Funds forecast rose by 50bp to 5.50-5.75%.