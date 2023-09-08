AUD/USD remains confined in a range above mid-0.6300s, seems vulnerable near YTD low

- AUD/USD extends its consolidative price move for the third straight day on Friday.
- China's economic woes and the RBA's status quo continue to weigh on the Aussie.
- The USD consolidates below multi-month low and lends support, for the time being.
The AUD/USD pair continues with its struggle to register any meaningful recovery and languishes near its lowest level since November 2022 for the third straight day on Friday. Spot prices, however, manage to hold above mid-0.6300s through the Asian session, though the fundamental backdrop supports prospects for an extension of the recent well-established downtrend witnessed over the past two months or so.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) continues to be undermined by concerns about the worsening economic conditions in China, US-China trade tensions and expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is done raising interest rates. In fact, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said earlier this week that she doesn't expect any changes to the US tariffs imposed on China by the Trump administration until the completion of the ongoing review by the US Treasury. Furthermore, the RBA's on-hold decision for the third straight meeting on Tuesday and lack of fresh hawkish signals convinced investors that the central bank will maintain the status quo until the end of this year.
In contrast, the Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to keep interest rates higher. Moreover, the incoming stronger-than-expected US macro data, including the Weekly Jobless Claims on Thursday, reaffirmed market bets for one more 25 lift-off in 2023. This, in turn, allows the US Dollar (USD) to stand tall just below its highest level since March 9 and suggests that the path of least resistance for the AUD/USD pair is to the downside. Hence, the three-day-old rangebound price action might still be categorized as a bearish consolidation phase. Furthermore, the lack of any meaningful buying interest warrants some caution before confirming that spot prices have bottomed out in the near term.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6384
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|0.6376
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6437
|Daily SMA50
|0.6586
|Daily SMA100
|0.663
|Daily SMA200
|0.6715
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6395
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6362
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6522
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6401
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6724
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6364
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6375
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6383
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.636
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6345
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6327
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6393
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.641
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6426
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Upside remains capped below 0.6400 amid cautious markets
AUD/USD is attempting a bounce but remains capped below 0.6400 in Friday's Asian trading. The pair is underpinned by a fresh selling in the US Dollar, despite a risk-averse market environment on China worries.
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0700 amid renewed USD selling
EUR/USD is recovering ground above the 1.0700 level in the Asian session on Friday, as the US Dollar has come under fresh selling pressure alongside the US Treasury bond yields. The rebound could likely be limited by risk aversion and a data-light economic calendar.
Gold extends gains around $1,920 on correction in US Dollar
Gold price extends its gains on the second successive day, trading higher around $1,920 a troy ounce. The price of the yellow metal is experiencing minor support due to the correction in the US Dollar (USD) after a three-day winning streak, which could be attributed to the correction in US Treasury yields.
Synthetix price rally attracts investors despite six-month high losses
Synthetix price has had a pretty good run these past seven days, leading the crypto market recovery. While the altcoin found interest on the social front, the investors did not disappoint when it came to on-chain behavior. But despite the cryptocurrency noting bullish behavior, many investors still faced losses due to their lack of patience.
The 'good-news-is-bad-news' trade persists
US stocks suffered a third consecutive daily decline as the 'good-news-is-bad-news' trade persists with Tech weighing after lower-than-expected weekly jobless claims, which fell below the 2019 average.