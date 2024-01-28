AUD/USD remains capped under 0.6600, eyes on Australian Retail Sales

The AUD/USD pair remains capped under the 0.6600 mark during the early Asian session on Monday. The firmer US Dollar (USD) and higher US Treasury bond yields weigh on the AUD/USD pair . Investors await the Australian Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting this week for fresh impetus. The pair currently trades around 0.6573, down 0.11% on the day. Data from the Commerce Department reported on Friday that the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) for December, an important gauge for the Federal Reserve, rose 0.2% on the month from 0.1% in the previous reading and increased 2.9% on a yearly basis from the previous reading of 3.2%. The headline PCE, including volatile food and energy costs, grew 0.2% for the month and held steady at 2.6% annually. Additionally, US pending home sales came in at 8.3% MoM in December versus -0.3% prior, above the market consensus of 1.5%. Now that inflation is cooling, investors anticipate the Federal Reserve (Fed) to begin easing the policy. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, futures traders have priced in a 53% likelihood that the Fed would cut interest rates for the first time this cycle in the March meeting. On the Aussie front, stimulus measures from Chinese authorities helped boost the China-proxy Australian Dollar (AUD) last week. Beijing unveiled a plan for improving liquidity in the banking system, while the People's Bank of China (PBoC) reduced China's reserve ratio requirement by 0.5 percentage points. There are also increasing expectations that Chinese officials might look into a package of steps to stabilize the country's falling stock market. Traders will keep an eye on the December Australian Retail Sales on Tuesday. The monthly Australian CPI inflation data will be due on Wednesday, which is estimated to ease to 3.7% YoY in December from 4.3% in the previous reading. Later on Wednesday, the FOMC will announce the interest rate decision , with no change in monetary policy expected.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.