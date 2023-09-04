- AUD/USD pair recovers to 0.6460s, up 0.26%, as investors anticipate the Reserve Bank of Australia’s upcoming monetary policy decision.
- Mixed US jobs data and a closed Wall Street for Labor Day contribute to a softer US Dollar, with Fed rate hike probabilities for September holding at 92%.
- Positive news from China’s property market and hawkish remarks from Cleveland’s Fed President Loretta Mester add complexity to the currency landscape.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) pared some of its last Friday’s losses against the US Dollar (USD) ahead of the upcoming Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy decision amid a risk-on impulse. The pair reversed its course after reaching a daily low of 0.6440 and is trading at around 0.6460s, above its opening price by 0.26%.
Risk-on sentiment and mixedUS jobs data fuel Aussie Dollar’s recovery; eyes on upcoming RBA monetary policy
Wall Street remains closed in the observance of the Labor Day. Last week’s jobs data from the United States (US) was mixed with Nonfarm Payrolls coming at 187K above estimates of 177K in August, which failed to underpin the Greenback, as the Unemployment Rate ticked higher as estimates. Later, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) revealed that business activity in the US, as shown by the manufacturing PMI, came at 47.6 figures versus analysts’ estimation of 47.0 versus 46.4 previous readings.
Consequently, investors slashed their bets about the US Federal Reserve continuing to tighten monetary policy. Interest rate probabilities for the September meeting remain at 92%, with the first-rate cut seen on May 1. On that date, traders foresee rates at around 5.14%, 19 basis points below the effective Federal Funds Rate (FFR) of 5.33%.
In the meantime, the Australian Dollar was bolstered ahead of the RBA’s decision, with the cash rate expected to stay unchanged at 4.10%. Yet, traders are not foreseeing any additional hikes until early February 2024, though with a slim chance for a nine-bps rate hike, as shown in the bottom picture.
RBA’s Interest Rates Expectations
Source: Financialsource
In addition, news from China improved investors’ sentiment as the country established measures to boost its property market, which is at the brisk of a crisis. As the Government easied measures, home sales rose, as reported by Bloomberg.
In the central bank action, Cleveland’s Fed President Loretta Mester states that the Unemployment Rate remains low, and she still sees the jobs market as quite strong. However, the policymaker remains hawkish and has seen higher rates for longer.
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The AUD/USD remains downward biased, yet so far, unable to extend its losses below the August 17 daily low at 0.6364, the current year’s low, which would warrant further losses. Intermediate support levels emerge at November 22 and October 21 lows, each at 0.6272 and 0.6210, before the pair challenges a much more important support level at the October 13 swing low at 0.6169. Conversely, upside risks emerge if the pair cracks the 0.6500 mark.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.646
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|0.6453
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6465
|Daily SMA50
|0.6606
|Daily SMA100
|0.6643
|Daily SMA200
|0.6721
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6522
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6438
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6522
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6401
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6724
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6364
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.647
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.649
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.642
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6388
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6337
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6504
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6555
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6587
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
