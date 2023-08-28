AUD/USD rebound prods 0.6430 resistance amid firmer Australia Retail Sales, China stimulus news

- AUD/USD renews intraday high while bouncing off one-week low after declining in the last six consecutive weeks.
- Australia Retail Sales for July rises 0.5% versus 0.3% expected and -0.8% prior.
- Aussie Treasurer Chalmers flag economic fears due to ties with China.
- China stimulus joins the US Dollar’s preparations for this week’s top-tier inflation, employment data to trigger corrective bounce.
AUD/USD rises half a percent to around 0.6440 as it prods the key upside hurdle after witnessing upbeat Australia Retail Sales. Adding strength to the Aussie pair’s rebound could be China stimulus and the US Dollar’s retreat ahead of this week’s key inflation and employment data.
That said, Australia’s seasonally adjusted Retail Sales for July rose to 0.5% MoM versus 0.3% expected and -0.8% prior.
However, late on Sunday, Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers flagged expectations of witnessing substantially weaker Australian growth due to higher interest rates from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and China's slowdown, which in turn prods the Aussie pair buyers.
Furthermore, China’s downbeat Industrial Profits and the mixed concerns about the US-China trade talks in Beijing, as US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo visits the Dragon Nation, also prod the AUD/USD pair’s latest rebound.
It’s worth noting, however, that weekend news from China suggests the introduction of one more measure to boost economic activity, via halving of the current stamp duty of 0.1% on stock trading. On the same line could be the news from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) which cites people familiar with the decision-making process in China to highlight Chinese Communist Party Chairman Xi Jinping’s deep-rooted philosophical objections to Western-style consumption-driven growth, suggesting more stimulus ahead.
It should be observed that the hawkish Fed talks and fears surrounding Aussie economic slowdown, as well as the dovish bias about the RBA, weighed on the AUD/USD pair in the last six consecutive weeks.
Against this backdrop, the benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yields snapped the four-week uptrend by posting minor weekly losses as it retreated from the highest level since 2007, before posting a corrective bounce to 4.25% at the latest. It should be noted that Wall Street closed positive the previous day but S&P500 Futures struggle for clear directions.
Having witnessed the initial market reaction to the Aussie data, the AUD/USD pair traders will keep their eyes on the risk catalysts for fresh impulse ahead of Wednesday’s Australia Monthly Consumer Price Index for July. Above all, Friday’s official PMIs from China, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) favorite inflation gauge, namely the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index for July, and the monthly employment data will be crucial for clear directions.
Technical analysis
A six-week-old falling resistance line, close to 0.6430 by the press time, restricts immediate upside of the AUD/USD pair even if the quote defends the previous week’s rebound from the downward-sloping support line from early March, around 0.6350 at the latest.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6434
|Today Daily Change
|0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47%
|Today daily open
|0.6404
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6498
|Daily SMA50
|0.6637
|Daily SMA100
|0.6655
|Daily SMA200
|0.6727
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6442
|Previous Daily Low
|0.638
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6488
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.638
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6403
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6418
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6376
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6347
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6314
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6437
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.647
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6499
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
