AUD/USD rebound fades near 0.6800 on mixed concerns about Fed, China

- AUD/USD struggles to defend corrective bounce off one-week low.
- US Dollar remains pressured as Fed Chair Jerome Powell fails offer any positive surprise to the markets.
- Fears of US-China tension contrast with hopes of stimulus expectations from Beijing to trouble traders.
- No major data at home, multiple central bank decisions, second-tier US statistics and Powell’s testimony 2.0 eyed.
AUD/USD fails to defend the first daily gains in four while making rounds to 0.6800 during early Thursday morning in Canberra. In doing so, the Aussie pair aptly portrays the market’s indecision after witnessing mixed signals from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell and China, not to forget the lack of ability to please Aussie bulls with the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) hawkish rhetoric.
In his bi-annual testimony to the House Financial Services Committee, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell advocated for raising interest rates somewhat further by year-end. The policymaker also exemplified decelerating a car near the destination while saying, "It may make sense to move rates higher, at a more moderate pace." Even so, the Fed’s Powell mentioned, "We are very far from our inflation target." That said, most of the statements from Fed’s Powell were replicas of the last week’s FOMC statement and hence failed to impress the markets while weighing on the US Dollar.
On the contrary, comments from Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee weighed on US Treasury yields and the greenback as he said that the decision last week was a close call for him. The central bank has to “do more sniffing” before another rate hike, Fed’s Goolsbee added.
Elsewhere, the US-China tensions keep escalating after US President Joe Biden terms his Chinese counterpart “a dictator” while Beijing discards criticism of its behavior on the human rights front. Further, growing fears of the economic slowdown in China contrast with hopes of more stimulus to offer a whippy day to the markets.
At home, the RBA Minutes and policymakers appeared hawkish but failed to impress the market players earlier in the week, which in turn suggests that the AUD/USD bulls have finally left the battleground and the bears are the new rulers.
Amid these plays, Wall Street closed in the negative zone for the third consecutive day while the US Treasury bond yields remained intact after a volatile day. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped for the fourth day in a row.
Looking ahead, a lack of major data/events can allow the AUD/USD to pare the previous day’s gains with eyes on major central bank decisions in the UK, Switzerland, Indonesia and Mexico. Should these policymakers appear hawkish, the fears of economic slowdown will escalate and allow the Aussie sellers to cheer the news. Additionally, Fed Chair Powell’s second round of testimony will also be important to watch for clear directions.
Technical analysis
Despite the recent bounce off the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), around 0.6760, the AUD/USD bears remain hopeful unless witnessing a clear upside break of the previous support line stretched from May 31, close to 0.6960.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6799
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21%
|Today daily open
|0.6785
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.667
|Daily SMA50
|0.6679
|Daily SMA100
|0.6723
|Daily SMA200
|0.6692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6855
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6753
|Previous Weekly High
|0.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6732
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6818
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6458
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6792
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6816
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.674
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6696
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6638
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6842
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6945
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
