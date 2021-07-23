AUD/USD Price Analysis: Sellers continue to lurk around 0.7400 amid covid concerns

USD Price Analysis: Sellers continue to lurk around 0.7400 amid covid concerns
- AUD/USD turns south after facing rejection at the 200-HMA.
- Bulls now defend the 21-HMA, as RSI holds above 50.00
- Escalating covid concerns cap the upside in the aussie.
AUD/USD is holding onto minor gains, having quickly retraced from four-day highs of 0.7402 reached in early Asia.
Sellers continue to lurk around 0.7400, capping the two-day recovery rally from eight-month lows of 0.7288, as Australia sees no reprieve from the escalating coronavirus concerns, as the optimism over falling cases in Victoria is offset by the news of the extended lockdown in New South Wales well past the July-end timeline.
Looking at the aussie on the hourly technical graph, the bulls failed to chew the offers at the 200-Hourly Moving Average (HMA) at 0.7402 earlier on, knocking off the rates towards the 21-HMA support at 0.7379, where it now wavers.
An hourly close below the latter could trigger a sharp drop towards the upward-sloping 50-HMA at 0.7355.
Further south, the July 22 low of 0.7341 will offer some support to the bullish traders.
AUD/USD: Hourly chart
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has edged lower but remains well above the midline, suggesting that the upside still remains on the cards.
Acceptance above the 200-HMA is needed to extend the recovery momentum towards the 0.7450 – psychological level.
AUD/USD: Additional levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7381
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|0.7379
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7462
|Daily SMA50
|0.7602
|Daily SMA100
|0.7656
|Daily SMA200
|0.7591
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7398
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7342
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7504
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7391
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7794
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7477
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7376
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7363
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7348
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7316
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7291
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7404
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7429
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7461
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
