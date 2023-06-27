AUD/USD Price Analysis: Defend 50% Fibo. support, retakes 0.6700 mark on softer USD

- AUD/USD regains positive traction on Tuesday and draws support from a softer USD.
- Repeated failures to find acceptance below the 50% Fibo. level warrant caution for bears.
- A sustained strength beyond the 0.6730 area will negate any near-term negative outlook.
The AUD/USD pair once again find some support near the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the May-June rally and attracts fresh buying during the Asian session on Tuesday. Spot prices surge back above the 0.6700 round figure in the last hour, though any meaningful upside still seems elusive.
The US Dollar (USD) continues with its struggle to make it through the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and remains on the defensive for the second straight day, which, in turn, is seen lending some support to the AUD/USD pair. That said, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish outlook, along with worries about a global economic downturn, could act as a tailwind for the safe-haven buck and cap gains for the risk-sensitive Aussie.
From a technical perspective, bearish traders need to wait for a sustained break and acceptance below the 50% Fibo. level before placing fresh bets. Given that oscillators on the daily chart are holding in the negative territory, the AUD/USD pair might then accelerate the fall towards the 61.8% Fibo. support, around the 0.6625 region. This is followed by the 0.6600 mark, which if broken decisively will set the stage for a further depreciating move.
On the flip side, any subsequent move up is more likely to confront stiff resistance near the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 0.6730 zone. A sustained strength beyond will suggest that the recent corrective decline from the 0.6900 mark, or a nearly four-month high, has run its course and shift the bias in favour of bullish traders. The AUD/USD pair might then aim to reclaim the 0.6800 round figure, which coincides with the 23.6% Fibo. level.
AUD/USD daily chart
Key levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6704
|Today Daily Change
|0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|0.6675
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6711
|Daily SMA50
|0.668
|Daily SMA100
|0.6712
|Daily SMA200
|0.6692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6694
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6668
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6886
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6663
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6818
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6458
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6678
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6684
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6664
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6653
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6638
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.669
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6705
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6717
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sellers keep the reins at three-week low near 0.6600 ahead of Australia Retail Sales
AUD/USD bears take a breather at the lowest levels since June 05, after posting the biggest daily loss in more than three months, as traders await Australia’s Retail Sales for May to extend the previous slump inflicted by Aussie inflation and hawkish Fed signals, not to forget China woes.
EUR/USD holds below 1.0950 limited by a stronger USD Premium
EUR/USD briefly traded under 1.0900 but trimmed losses. The US Dollar strengthened on the back of Fed rate hike expectations, pushing the pair to the downside. However, the slide was limited as the Euro remained supported, with ECB members continuing to signal more hikes ahead. The focus now turns to inflation data.
Gold: XAU/USD extends its weekly slide and flirts with $1,900 Premium
XAU/USD is under selling pressure for a third consecutive day, having traded as low as $1,902.80 early in the American session.
LTC holders' loyalty prevails even as Litecoin price loses key support level
Litecoin price is amongst the biggest losers at the moment as the market seems to be correcting, with Bitcoin losing the support of $30,000. LTC, however, has been declining for a while now, which raised some concerns regarding potential selling at the hands of its investors.
US Dollar gains momentum into latter half of week
Wednesday was a day of broad-based US Dollar inflows. There was plenty of demand for the US Dollar across the board, a lot of this coming from a round of recent inflation data out of many economies that was softer than expected.