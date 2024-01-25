AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears take a breather ahead of key PCE data

- The AUD/USD trades at 0.6580, securing mild gains above the 200-day SMA.
- Signs of selling momentum are still visible on the daily charts.
- Despite bearish trends reflected last week, overall bulls lead as pair trades above the 100 and 200-day SMAs.
In Thursday's session, the AUD/USD was seen trading at 0.6580 with mild gains, rebounding slightly after last week's 1.20% loss. A neutral to bullish daily outlook is observed, with bears currently taking a breather. This, combined with a brighter outlook on the four-hour chart, suggests the pair might experience more bullish traction in the short term.
On the fundamental side, the AUD/USD has recently been pushed down by the strong US economic performance which makes markets think that the Federal Reserve (Fed) won’t rush to validate the market's easing expectations with a rate cut. On the other hand, Australia confirmed plans to scale back tax relief for the wealthy, effectively lifting pressure on the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to continue restrictive monetary policy. Market expectations predict the RBA's first rate cut in September while markets pushed the start of the easing cycle of the Fed to May from March.
On Friday, the US will release December’s Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) figures which may likely set the tone of the pair for the short term.
AUD/USD levels to watch
From the daily chart indicators, the trading scene appears to be heavily influenced by the bears. Despite this, the bulls maintain their presence, preventing any significant downturn. The negative slope and the unfavorable positioning of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) within the negative area send off bearish signals. Meanwhile, the flat red bars of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) further suggest a continued selling momentum. Yet the underlying strength of the pair becomes apparent as it comfortably aligns above the 100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), even though it sits below the 20-day SMA. After the previous week's 1.20% drop, the current bearish action feels perhaps more like a pause in the action rather than a complete shift in sentiment.
Turning towards the shorter-term outlook, the prospects appear more promising on the four-hour chart. With the four-hour Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicating a positive slope in the negative territory, it suggests a mounting buying pressure that may soon translate into a bullish momentum. The flat red bars of the four-hour Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remain, suggesting a mostly flat short-term trend. However, their decline in intensity points towards a potential ease off selling pressure.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6584
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|0.6577
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6676
|Daily SMA50
|0.6656
|Daily SMA100
|0.6524
|Daily SMA200
|0.6579
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6621
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6566
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6705
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6525
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6871
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6526
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6587
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6555
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6533
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.661
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6643
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6665
AUD/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
