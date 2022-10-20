- AUD/USD is registering minimal gains amidst a risk-on impulse.
- Fed officials to keep increasing rates, amidst mixed US economic data reported.
- Australia’s employment figures justified the RBA’s ¼ increase to the OCR.
The AUD/USD advances in the North American session, though below its daily high reached at the London fix, of 0.6356, amid the Fed’s hawkish commentary and a risk-on impulse, which kept the greenback pressured, as shown by the US Dollar Index (DXY). At the time of writing, the AUD/USD is trading at 0.6276, up 0.13%.
On Thursday. Fed officials continue to express worries about high inflation in the US. Given the scenario of CPI hitting 8% in September and the tightness of the labor market, Philadelphia’s Fed Patrick Harker and Fed board member Lisa Cook commented that the Fed would need to keep increasing rates. Harker commented that he is “disappointed of the lack of progress curtailing inflation,” while he added that he expects rates to be above 4% in 2023.
Aside from this, a tranche of US economic data gave mixed signals to market participants, given that the Fed has hiked 300 bps in the year. The US Department of Labor reported that last week’s claims for unemployment rose by just 214K, less than estimates, reflecting the labor market resilience. In the meantime, US Existing Home Sales slid for the eighth consecutive month, as higher mortgage rates, around 7% sparked by the Federal Reserve’s monetary stance, had cooled down the housing market.
Aside from this, Australia’s job data in September disappointed, as the economy added just 900 workers to the economy, well below the 25K estimated, and trailed the August jump of 36K. Australia’s jobs data miss justified the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) minuscule rate hike early in October as the bank slowed its tightening pace. In the same report, the Unemployment Rate stood steady at 3.5%.
Given that backdrop, the Federal Reserve tightening cycle will leave the greenback on the front foot against the Australian dollar. Money market futures expect the Federal funds rate (FFR) to peak around 5%, while the RBA Overnight Cash Rate (OCR) will hit 4%. Therefore, the interest rate differential, and the safe-haven status of the US Dollar, will keep the AUD/USD downward pressured.
AUD/USD Price Forecast
The AUD/USD downtrend remains intact, despite jumping off the daily lows. Worth noting that the AUD/USD registered fresh weekly highs around 0.6356, but Fed hawkish commentary, and elevated US bond yields, were headwinds for the AUD/USD. However, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reaching higher lows, contrarily to AUD/USD’s price action, a positive divergence surfaced, the spark for the earlier gains. Unless buyers keep the major from registering a negative day, a re-test of the 0.6300 figure is on the cards.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD accelerates decline after faltering at critical resistance
AUD/USD retreated from a weekly high of 0.6355, as the poor performance of US equities boosted the greenback. US indexes ended the day in the red after an early surge.
EUR/USD trims intraday gains and trades below 0.9800
An early EUR/USD spike beyond 0.9800 was quickly reverted on Thursday, with the pair still hovering in the 0.9770/80 price zone. Soaring US Treasury yields overshadowed Wall Street’s encouraging earning reports.
Gold bulls give up as they look into the bond market
Gold trades around $1,632 after peaking at $1,645.60 amid a weaker dollar earlier today. The greenback came under selling pressure ahead of the US opening as stocks welcomed encouraging earnings reports.
Bitcoin price will fall to these levels if bulls continue evading support
Bitcoin price is losing ground and continues to show weakness. Key levels have been defined to gain perspective on the strength of the decline. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $20,300.
Another day, another Prime Minister
Another PM has resigned. Liz Truss' position was hanging by a thread and has been since the mini-budget but that unraveled at a remarkable pace. And now the UK is once again waiting to see who will be the next one and how the process will be decided. Oh, and Boris is apparently entering the race.