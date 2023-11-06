AUD/USD moves upward toward a three-month high near 0.6520, RBA decision eyed

- AUD/USD extends its gains on subdued US Dollar after weaker NFP data.
- Aussie Dollar receives upward support as the RBA is expected to increase interest rates by 25 basis points.
- Greenback faces challenges on Fed’s dovish tone regarding monetary policy tightening in December.
AUD/USD continues on a four-day winning streak, gearing up for the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) interest rate decision set to be unveiled on Tuesday. The AUD/USD pair holds strong around 0.6520 during the Asian session on Monday, aiming to mark a three-month high.
Anticipated to increase by 25 basis points, the RBA's decision aligns with Aussie inflation hovering at the edges supporting the Aussie Dollar (AUD). The AUD/USD pair is further buoyed by a surge in risk appetite, fueled by the expectation that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) has concluded its monetary policy tightening after cooling economic data from the United States (US), potentially signaling no interest rate hike in the upcoming December meeting.
US Dollar Index (DXY) aims to maintain stability following a significant dip, hovering around 105.10 at the time of writing. The 10-year US bond yield, currently at 4.48%, reflects a negative inclination after the release of weaker nonfarm payrolls on Friday, which fell below expectations, contributing to the subdued sentiment for the US Dollar (USD).
US Bureau of Labor Statistics released US NFP data, revealing a figure of 150K for October. This fell short of the anticipated 180K and marked a significant decline from the 297K recorded in September. Average Hourly Earnings (MoM) declined to 0.2% instead of being consistent at 0.3% as expected. While year-over-year came in at 4.1% against the 4.0% expectations.
Market participants will keenly watch Australia's interest rate decision and China's release of Trade Balance data on Tuesday, given the strong trade ties between the two nations. On the US side, the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index will be eyed later in the week.
AUD/USD: important levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6516
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|0.6513
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6363
|Daily SMA50
|0.6394
|Daily SMA100
|0.6515
|Daily SMA200
|0.6622
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6518
|Previous Daily Low
|0.642
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6518
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6315
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6445
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.627
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6481
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6458
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6449
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6385
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.635
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6548
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6582
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6646
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD moves upward toward a three-month high near 0.6520, RBA decision eyed
AUD/USD continues on a four-day winning streak, gearing up for the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) interest rate decision set to be unveiled on Tuesday. The AUD/USD pair holds strong around 0.6520 during the Asian session on Monday, aiming to mark a three-month high.
EUR/USD consolidates near multi-week top, remains below mid-1.0700s amid modest USD uptick
The EUR/USD pair oscillates in a narrow trading band during the Asian session on Monday and consolidates last week's strong gains to its highest level since September 14 touched on Friday. Spot prices, however, remain below mid-1.0700s in the wake of a modest US Dollar (USD) uptick.
Gold treads water below $2,000 as US Dollar rebounds with yieds
Gold price is treading water below $2,000 at the start of the week on Monday, as buyers take a breather amid a recovery in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields. An upbeat mood also caps the Gold price upside.
Chainlink price eyes likely 10% gains amidst CCIP adoption in Hong Kong
Chainlink, the token of a decentralized blockchain oracle network, is likely to get a boost from the blockchain’s adoption by financial institutions in Hong Kong. Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) technology is being used for value exchange in Hong Kong’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) trials.
Fed signals an end to rate hikes, but are stock investors too bullish?
The market is so efficient and forward-looking now, it seems that thinking one or two steps ahead isn’t enough anymore. Everyone wants to be the first to anticipate what they think will happen in 2024, even if there’s no clear assurance that it actually will come to pass.