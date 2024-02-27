AUD/USD moves back above mid-0.6500s ahead of US macro data, Australian CPI on Wednesday

- AUD/USD stages a goodish rebound from a one-week trough touched earlier this Tuesday.
- Reports that China will lift tariffs on Australian wine underpins the Aussie amid softer USD.
- Hawkish Fed expectations limit the USD decline and cap gains ahead of the US macro data.
The AUD/USD pair attracts fresh buyers near the 0.6525 area, or a one-week low touched earlier this Tuesday and builds on its steady intraday ascent through the first half of the European session. The momentum lifts spot prices back above mid-0.6500s in the last hour and is sponsored by a combination of factors.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) benefits from media reports, suggesting that China could lift the tariffs on Australian wine by the end of March. Apart from this, a modest US Dollar (USD) downtick assists the AUD/USD pair in reversing the previous day's downfall and stalling the recent pullback from a three-week peak touched last Thursday. A fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields, along with a stable performance around the equity markets, seems to undermine the safe-haven Greenback.
Any meaningful USD downfall, however, still seems elusive in the wake of expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will wait until the June policy meeting before cutting interest rates. The bets were reaffirmed by the FOMC meeting minutes released last week and comments by several Fed officials, suggesting that the US central bank will stick to its hawkish stance amid sticky inflation and a still-resilient economy. This warrants caution before placing bullish bets around the AUD/USD pair.
Even from a technical perspective, spot prices remain below technically significant 100- and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA). This further makes it prudent to wait for a convincing breakout through the said barriers before positioning for the resumption of the recent goodish recovery from the 0.6445-0.6440 region, or the YTD low touched earlier this February. Traders now look to the US macro data to grab short-term opportunities later during the early North American session.
Tuesday's US economic docket features the release of Durable Goods Orders, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and the Richmond Manufacturing Index. The focus will then shift to the Australian consumer inflation figures and the prelim US Q4 GDP on Wednesday. Traders this week will also confront the Australian Retail Sales and the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index on Thursday, which should provide fresh directional impetus to the AUD/USD pair.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6551
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|0.6541
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6531
|Daily SMA50
|0.663
|Daily SMA100
|0.6555
|Daily SMA200
|0.6563
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6569
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6531
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6595
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6522
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6839
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6525
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6545
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6554
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6525
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6509
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6487
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6563
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6585
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
It feels like there is a moment of calm and silence in the aftermath of major tech earnings, investors will decide whether this rally deserves to continue higher straight away.