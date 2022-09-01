- AUD/USD continues to trade in the red, so far down 1.90%.
- Worldwide factory activity slowed down, except for the US, which is still in expansionary territory.
- AUD/USD: It could form an inverse head-and-shoulders if buyers keep prices above 0.6881; otherwise, 0.6402 is the next target.
AUD/USD falls to seven-week lows on Thursday amidst a risk-off impulse, while the US dollar, as shown by a measure of the greenback’s value against a basket of peers, namely the US Dollar Index, rises to 20-year highs around 109.997. At the time of writing, the AUD/USD exchanges hands at 0.6786.
US equities remain downbeat, a reflection of investors’ mood. US economic data led by the ISM Manufacturing PMI for August, which measures factory activity in the US, rose by 52.3, aligned with the previous month’s readings, above estimates, bolstering the greenback to new YTD highs. Also, US unemployment claims, known as Initial Jobless Claims, rose by 232K, lower than the 248K foreseen by analysts.
The AUD/USD plunged from around 0.6830 to the day’s lows at 0.6771. US employment indicators cement the Fed’s intentions of hiking rates aggressively at the September meeting.
Another factor weighing on risk sentiment and the Australian dollar is China’s Covid-19 lockdowns in Chengdu, which put 21.2 million residents in lockdown. Furthermore, China’s Caixin PMI for August. Contracted, fueling expectations that its economic slowdown could spread worldwide, a sign that could trigger a global recession.
What to watch
An absent Australian economic docket would leave AUD/USD traders leaning on US dollar dynamics. The US calendar will feature August’s Nonfarm Payrolls report, alongside the Unemployment Rate, and Average Hourly Earnings
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The AUD/USD extended its losses for the third straight day, approaching a five-month-old downslope trendline, broken around July 27, which would turn support. If AUD/USD buyers stop the losses above the YTD low at 0.6681, an inverse head-and-shoulders chart pattern could form. Otherwise, the downtrend would resume, and AUD/USD sellers will target the May 15, 2020, lows at 0.6402.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6789
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0052
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.76
|Today daily open
|0.6841
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6956
|Daily SMA50
|0.6911
|Daily SMA100
|0.701
|Daily SMA200
|0.7127
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6905
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6835
|Previous Weekly High
|0.701
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6855
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7137
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6835
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6862
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6878
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6816
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.679
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6746
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6886
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6931
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6956
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
